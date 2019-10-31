New Delta promo will trade you round-trip flights for Lakers basketball tickets
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Listen up, Lakers fans: If you’re a season-ticket holder and can’t make it to select games this season, you could trade in your seats for a round-trip flight with Delta.
So how does the exchange work? Season ticket holders can head to Lakers.com/showtimeseatexchange where the first 50 eligible tickets can be exchanged for a round-trip domestic flight voucher to anywhere in the U.S. for each ticket donated (four ticket maximum). These flights will not be eligible for earning EQM’s or EQD’s and passengers will have to pay for any taxes or fees. The vouchers will be eligible to use for one year. The option to trade in ends on Nov. 5 or whenever the first 50 tickets are offered. Currently, the only game available is the Nov. 15 game between the Lakers and the Sacramento Kings.
Related: Why I think Delta Air Lines is the best
Ticket holders will also be able to trade in their tickets for the following announced games:
- December 22, 2019 vs. Denver — the exchange will be open from December 2, 2019 through December 9, 2019, or until all 50 tickets are exchanged and verified.
- January 31, 2019 vs. Portland — the exchange will be open from January 3, 2020 through January 9, 2020, or until all 50 tickets are exchanged and verified.
- March 15, 2019 vs. Denver — the exchange will be open from February 18, 2020 through February 25, 2020, or until all 50 tickets are exchanged and verified.
Delta is the official and exclusive airline of the Los Angeles Lakers. To celebrate the extension of their decadelong partnership, the two have decided to launch the “Showtime Seat Exchange” program. The focus of the program is to create unique experiences for Lakers fans and the community. The tickets that are donated for the Nov. 15 game will be given to the After-School All-Stars — an after-school program to keep children safe and help them succeed in school and life.
If you’ve got the tickets and know that you can’t make one or two of the pre-picked games, then this is a great opportunity to give back and Delta will even reward you for it. Depending on how much you paid for your ticket, it might not be the most even exchange, but just think about what an awesome experience it allows local kids to have.
VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE AIRLINE TO WIN A TPG AWARD HERE!
Featured photo by Patrick T. Fallon/The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.