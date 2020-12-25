Delta finds itself in the middle of holiday havoc again with hundreds of flight cancellations
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Bad weather and staffing shortages have forced Delta Air Lines to cancel hundreds of flights on and before Christmas, The Washington Post reported. It’s an unfortunate repeat of the Thanksgiving holiday period, when Delta canceled approximately 500 flights.
The latest flurry of cancellations began on Wednesday, when Delta canceled hundreds of flights in anticipation of a winter storm that pummeled its hub in Minneapolis. The latest round of cancellations — about 100 flights on Christmas Day — is being attributed to pilot scarcity.
On social media, travelers described being bumped from multiple flights and lengthy, hours-long wait times for customer service.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Last month, Delta spokesperson Anthony Black told TPG a number of factors had “pressured [Delta’s] ability to timely staff several dozen scheduled flights. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers.” He issued a similar response to The Washington Post in regards to the Christmastime cancellations.
In addition to having to rebook all those people whose flights were canceled due to the snowstorm in the Twin Cities that dumped nearly 9 inches at Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP), Delta has been dealing with the ongoing pilot shortage caused by the pandemic.
Delta Air Lines First Officer Chris Riggins told TPG in November that the airline is dealing with a shortage of pilots for certain types of aircraft, caused by cutbacks earlier in the year.
Riggins said there’s “a smaller pool of pilots qualified and ready to fly in the fleets that are seeing an increased demand over this holiday,” adding that, “.. cancellations would indicate that there aren’t enough crews available to cover all the demand.”
A scheduler with 20 years of experience also told TPG last month that scheduling problems are always an issue during the holidays. But added flights to accommodate the spike in demand — despite pleas from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for travelers to stay home — and COVID-19 restrictions, could all play a role in the cancellations, among other factors. After all, Delta has committed to keeping middle seats blocked through March 2021, meaning there are fewer seats for passengers on available aircraft.
Feature image of Delta jets in Minneapolis (Photo by Darren Murph / The Points Guy)
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.