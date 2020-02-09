Deals of the week: Business class award space, West Coast to Europe for under $300 and more
Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.
Deal alert: Flights from the US to Europe from just $283 round-trip
Why we love it: While we regularly see deals to Europe from the East Coast for under $300, it’s rare that we see the same rate for departures from Los Angeles. Head to Rome for $291 and live your best Italian vacation life.
Book now: Business-class awards for 4+ to Asia and beyond in the fall
Why we love it: Scoring award seats for a whole family doesn’t come around often. Airlines love to restrict space until the last second, which means a nail-biting waitlist experience — or worse — getting stuck in economy.
Why now’s the time to consider Avianca’s Subscribe-and-Save Club LifeMiles program
Why we love it: Avianca frequently tops the list of our highest valued points despite being a relatively little-known program. Take advantage of this promotion to get LifeMiles for 1.3 cents each and so you can fly United’s Polaris product to Europe for just 60,000 points.
