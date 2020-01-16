I just saved around $800 on a flight to New Orleans for Jazz Fest
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Stop what you’re doing and book a flight to New Orleans. Right. Now.
We’re serious. Delta is having a sale on flights to the Big Easy during Jazz Fest weekend. I may be biased, but Jazz Fest is pretty much heaven on Earth. It’s a week filled with amazing music, incredible food and thousands upon thousands of people just celebrating life. If you haven’t been yet, you’re missing out, and if you have … well, you get it.
The official lineup was just announced and it is good. Think: Dead & Company, Maggie Rogers, The Who, Stevie Nicks, Lizzo, the Avett Brothers, the list goes on. And on.
Not surprisingly, flights usually climb into the $1,000 range, but we’re seeing some ridiculously cheap award flights during both weekends right now … as in 14,000 SkyMiles round-trip cheap.
In our book, that’s the equivalent of paying $168.
Related: New to TPG? Check out our Beginner’s Guide.
Take this flight from LGA–MSY, for example.
While it’s in basic economy with a short layover in Atlanta, you’ll get in with plenty of time to catch John Mayer jam out with Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann the following day. Just pay the rough equivalent of some Crawfish Monica in taxes and fees ($11.20) and you’re golden.
The same flight, if you paid in cash (on a credit card, naturally), is still only $255.
Again, still a very solid deal, especially considering how insanely expensive these flights can get.
If you’d rather pay for regular economy — we know ticket changes and seat selection are important — there are a bunch of options to play around with for a handful thousand more Delta SkyMiles.
I also checked a handful of other cities such as Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD) and Washington, D.C. (DCA), and flights hovered around the same range. No matter where you’re flying from, I’d be willing to bet that this deal won’t be around long.
If you are opting to pay in cash and save your SkyMiles, be sure to pay for your flight on a credit card that earns you bonus points on airfare. Our top picks are The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x points on flights booked directly with the airline or through Amex Travel), the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x) and Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x).
Book sooner rather than later and laissez les bon temps rouler.
Featured image courtesy of Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership at select airports and stadiums across the U.S. and Permissible Biometric Scanning Technology terms: eye scanning, irises scanning and fingerprints scanning.
- Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network – no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required. Earn up to $100 in statement credits per calendar year on your LoungeBuddy purchases.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.