Deal alert: Major airlines to Hawaii from $129 or 8,967 Southwest points
Is anyone else over winter yet? It’s not too late to get away to our 50th state — and you can take the whole family at these prices. In fact, some of these sale fares are available today. As Nike says, just do it.
The lowest fares are perfect for last-minute winter escapes, beginning at $129 one way or $258 round trip nonstop on Alaska and Hawaiian, departing from many West Coast cities including San Francisco, Oakland, San Diego, San Jose and Los Angeles. However, these cheap rates are available all the way through 2020 as of this time, so don’t just limit yourself to dates on the immediate calendar. According to Google, these fares are at least $150 cheaper than usual on some routes, so it’s a great time to lock in your peak season vacation at budget pricing.
Even better yet for the Southwest aficionados amongst us, flights are also on sale via this family-friendly carrier. Lowest cash prices begin at $278 round trip, or just 17,934 Rapid Rewards points from Oakland direct to Honolulu.
The only drawback is that many of these fares begin in basic economy. Basic economy means different things to different airlines, but you may not have free use of the overhead bins for a carry-on bag, and you probably won’t be able to select your seat, get an upgrade, or earn PQM/PQS/PQDs. However, it’s possible to defeat many of basic economy’s negative aspects by having elite status or a cobranded credit card.
To find a deal, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.
Airline: Alaska, Hawaiian, American, Southwest, United, Delta
Routes: SFO/SAN/OAK/LAX/PDX/LAS and more to HNL/OGG/KOA/LIH/ITO
Cost: $258+ round trip
Dates: January — December 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are some examples of specific flights that are available:
Oakland (OAK) to Maui (OGG) for $258 round trip nonstop on Alaska via Google:
Oakland (OAK) to Maui (OGG) for $258 round trip nonstop on Hawaiian via Google:
San Francisco (SFO) to Kona (KOA) for $258 round trip nonstop on Alaska via Google:
San Diego (SAN) to Kauai (LIH) for $258 round trip nonstop on Hawaiian via Google:
Oakland (OAK) to Honolulu (HNL) for 17,934 Rapid Rewards points round trip nonstop on Southwest:
Seattle (SEA) to Honolulu (HNL) for $295 round trip on United:
Oakland (OAK) to Honolulu (HNL) for $278 round trip nonstop on Southwest:
Portland (PDX) to Kauai (LIH) for $313 round trip on Delta:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
