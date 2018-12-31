Deal Alert: $368 Round-trip From US and Canada to China
High airfare prices can scare people away from exploring a new destination, especially one as far away as China. But December is proving to be a great time to book a cheap flight there. A week after we saw prices to Beijing and Shanghai dip below $400 round-trip in coach, we see fares as low as $368 today. Those are some of the lowest prices you’ll see to Asia.
These fares are available from February through April, meaning you can start out the year with a great trip to China and get a head start on elite status qualification for 2019, and are available from a slew of US cities, both large and small. Smaller cities such as Columbus and Fort Myers join Boston, Miami, Seattle and Washington, DC. Both Beijing and Shanghai are well-connected if you want to jump somewhere else in Asia. And, both also represent great cities to explore. Be sure to check out Get Your Guide’s list of best activities in Beijing and Shanghai.
To search for these flights, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Cheap-O-Air, Priceline, or Expedia. Note: the total cost will differ from what’s on the Google Flight results page and what’s offered through sites like Cheap-O-Air, Expedia, and Priceline. Check each OTA’s final price to ensure you are booking a deal fare. Also, note that Cheap-O-Air is the most consistent OTA in regards to actually offering the fares seen through search engines like Google Flights and Kayak.
Airlines: Air Canada, Delta, United
Routes: ATL/AUS/DEN/DFW/MIA/PDX/SEA to PEK/PVG
Cost: $368 to ~$500
Travel Dates: Late February to mid-April
Book via: Cheap-O-Air, some itineraries also bookable via Expedia/Priceline
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Prestige Card (3x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The calendar for my hometown of Washington, DC, shows pretty wide availability between the three airports (IAD, DCA and BWI).
Philadelphia (PHL) to Beijing (PEK) for $403 round-trip on Delta:
Las Vegas (LAS) to Beijing (PEK) for $375 round-trip on Air Canada via Cheap-O-Air:
Watch for flights with longer connections, like this BWI departure:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
