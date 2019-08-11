This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Now through August 21, customers can save $250 off a vacation booking to the Caribbean via American Airlines Vacations. Here are the details:
- Book now through August 21, 2019
- Valid for travel completed by March 31, 2020
- Use promotion code: CARIB250
- Minimum five-night stay
- Must include round-trip flights
- Packages will earn the standard 1,000 AAdvantage miles per booking, though not when miles have been redeemed for payment
- Cannot be applied to preexisting reservations
While booking packages through airline portals isn’t always a great idea, there are times where it could make sense. Take, for instance, this package currently available on the AA website:
A weeklong vacation for two from Philadelphia to Aruba will cost just $991 after applying the promo code, as shown here:
In contrast, here’s what it looks like when trying to book this separately, with flights alone costing $871:
The hotel room, which isn’t even available for purchase, is $476:
Together, that totals $1,347 for the exact same vacation you’d be getting for $991 above. However, the hotel’s website notes that you aren’t allowed to stay more than three nights (which is utterly senseless, but OK), but you can try your luck by calling:
So in this instance, you’re getting a much better deal by booking with American than attempting to do it all yourself, at the least because you’re saving yourself the headache of attempting to negotiate a stay via phone.
While it’s not always a great idea to book vacations via airline website, especially when you’re looking to use points to offset the cost, this sale offers a solid opportunity to save some money. In the example above, you’re saving $356 by using the AA website in addition to snagging 1,000 bonus AAdvantage miles. If you’re looking to take advantage of this offer, do it now, as you’ve only got a little over a week left to score.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.