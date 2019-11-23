Dancing Southwest employee delights passengers while de-icing a plane
A video of a Southwest Airlines employee dancing while de-icing a plane at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport has gone viral after a passenger posted it on her Twitter account.
Embil, a student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, was on the Southwest flight to Baltimore on her way to check out graduate schools in Hartford, Conn., according to the Milwaukee Sentinel Journal. She was watching Davon Sims, a seven-year Southwest employee, who said he always dances when he works. His employer gave him a thumbs-up for his great attitude.
This fits right in with the mindset of the airline’s nearly 60,000 employees, with plenty of examples of employees spreading the joy.
Who can forget Southwest flight attendant David Holmes, who went viral after being recorded rapping the airplane safety instructions. It led to an appearance on “Late Night with David Letterman” and him rapping the company’s Generally Accepted Accounting Principles during its 2009 annual shareholders meeting.
Most recently, Southwest workers at its Dallas-based headquarters and at airports across the country got all dressed up for Halloween. CEO Gary Kelly was Obi-Wan Kenobi from “Star Wars.” In past years, he’s dressed up as Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz,” Woody from “Toy Story,” the Mad Hatter from “Alice in Wonderland” and Snow White.
It’s no surprise that Sims felt more than comfortable doing his job while dancing.
