TPG staffers get a lot of questions about credit cards, and not just from beginners. Even experts with wallets packed with premium cards want to know more.
So on this week’s Talking Points, The Points Guy, Brian Kelly, welcomes TPG‘s credit card editor Benét Wilson to get the basics. Wilson is an AvGeek at heart, but she is also a credit-card ninja. Listen for the lowdown on everything from building your credit, avoiding FAKO scores (yes, FAKO — as in, not FICO), identifying whether you’re getting a good sign-up bonus, and choosing the right premium-rewards card. Plus, she even throws in what she thinks is the number one underdog card.
Key Takeaways:
- Tips and tricks to boost your credit score
- Reliable FICO resources
- Sign-up bonuses and what to consider when applying for a new card
- Mixing personal and business spend
- 2020 credit-card predictions
In this episode, find out the one perk Brian wishes credit cards would offer, learn about the various rules issuers have to limit or control the number of cards you apply for — like Chase’s 5/24 rule, and understand when and why you might consider a balance transfer. Wilson also explains her favorite cards and why she’s loyal to Southwest Airlines.
“Everybody has their free Companion Pass, but it’s once. With Southwest Companion Pass, if you fly 100,000 miles or 100 segments, you will get a pass. And if you time it right, you can stretch it out beyond a year. You will be able to take a travel companion every time you travel and you pay the taxes and fees. I mean, who wouldn’t love that?”
You can play this episode of Talking Points above, or wherever you get your podcasts. Please make sure to subscribe, rate and review!
Featured image by Natalie Roe
