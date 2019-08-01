This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Imagine being a Postmates deliverer and getting a request from the one and only Chance the Rapper, asking you to pick up a few things for him. For some lucky deliverers, that was actually the case. From swim shorts to Big Macs, Chance has ordered it all. To show just how much you can order through the app, the delivery service shared The Receipt of Chance himself and let’s just say he’s a big fan of the service. Over the last five years, the rapper has spent more than $30,000 on Postmates orders, which brings us to the question: Is Chance the Rapper using the right credit card to maximize his points and miles on his Postmates obsession?
That information was not disclosed on the receipt, but we can tell you what cards he should be using and why:
Chance’s Earnings:
If Chance used the Venture card on all $30,000 then he could have earned 60,000 miles just from Postmates during those five years. This card doesn’t offer any Postmates-specific savings, but it does offer the most amount of points, which is probably just fine for the famous rapper. Famous people still use points… right?
Chance’s Earnings:
Say Chance spent $25 even every time he ordered. When you divide $30,000 by $25, you end up with 1,200 orders. When you add in the $5 savings offered on each of those orders, you end up saving $6,000. In the end, Chance could have walked away 24,000 points and an extra $6,000 in his pocket over the five years. So instead of $30,000, he wold have only spent $24,000. Chump change, right?
Chance’s Earnings:
With 4% cash back on $30,000 Chance would have earned back $1,200 and then he would have saved even more with the free delivery perk that comes with the Free Postmates Unlimited. In the end, he would have probably ended up spending closer to $28,000.
Bottom Line
With such a busy life and career, earning points and miles is probably the last thing on Chance the Rapper’s mind, but does he know that you can donate your points and miles? As a philanthropist— and a very generous one at that— this might be another way for him to continue to help out.
However, if you are personally looking for ways to maximize your Postmates addiction you should know that the company does not make it easy to rack up the points through orders, as they no longer code as dining. Instead, they’re coded as a “courier service,” which basically translates to general spending, and in most cases, that type of spending earns the lowest amount of points and cash back.
We love that Postmates delivers more than food, but that coding change is a major bummer. If you’re really looking to maximize your food delivery services, use apps like UberEats, Seamless and GrubHub, since those typically code as dining and use the American Express® Gold Card to earn 4x points per dollar on all orders.
