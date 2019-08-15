This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s a good time to sign up for an American Express Card — especially if you’re planning on going to any concerts or sporting events in the next year or so.
Meaning that — between the dates of August 14 and August 18, if you use someone’s referral code to sign up for either an American Express® Gold Card, Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express and the Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express or a Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, you earn up to 40,000 Amex Membership Rewards and up to $250 in a Ticketmaster statement credit.
The deal specified above is specifically for select users of the Amex Gold Card. If you want to refer someone, Doctor of Credit reported that you must do it through email, and when signing up for the offer they need to use the same e-mail that you referred them with. Keep in mind that if you want to redeem the Ticketmaster and point bonus, you have to spend at least $2,000 within the 3 months. Here are the other offers:
- Amex Everyday: You can earn up to 15,000 Membership Rewards points with $250 in statement credits on Ticketmaster purchases after spending $1,000 within the first 3 months.
- Amex Everyday Preferred: You can earn up to 20,000 Membership Rewards points with $250 in statement credits on Ticketmaster purchases after spending $1,000 within the first 3 months.
- Blue Cash Preferred: You can earn $200 in cash with an additional $250 in statement credits on Ticketmaster after spending $1,000 in within the first 3 months.
Picking a credit card can be difficult. If you need any guidance when picking between the Amex Everyday or the Amex Everyday Preferred, we have a side by side comparison that you can read here. Also, don’t forget to check out our review of the Blue Cash Preferred card before pulling the trigger.
Featured image by Jena Ardell via Getty Images.
