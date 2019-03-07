This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Following an incredibly successful Chase Sapphire Reserve launch, the issuer has begun focusing more on its banking products, including Chase Sapphire Banking, with its 60,000-point bonus offer, and now Chase Private Client as well.
For years, Chase Private Client has been available to customers with a total balance of $250,000, including qualified cash and investments. You can think of it as an “elite status” of sorts, for traditional banking — benefits include a dedicated team comprised of a Private Client Banker and J.P. Morgan Private Client advisor, no fees on everyday banking and investment strategies designed to help you reach your financial goals, waived wire transfer and ATM-withdrawal fees and even free museum access with the company’s Arts & Culture Pass.
Now, Chase is sweetening the deal with a $1,250 bonus offer. Existing Chase customers who join Chase Private Client and transfer a total of $250,000 or more in qualifying new money or securities to a combination of eligible checking, savings and/or investment accounts, and maintain the balance for at least 90 days, will be eligible for a $1,250 bonus.
To be eligible, you’ll need to get an email for this offer then apply at a branch in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin or West Virginia.
Chase Private Client accounts currently earn just 0.01% APY interest (effective as of 7/16/19; interest rates are variable and subject to change), so be sure to do the math if you’re considering parking some cash — a $1,250 bonus is far less compelling if you’re giving up more than $5,000 in annual interest on $250k currently sitting in a high-yield 2% checking account, for example.
