Those who love combining the ease of an all-inclusive vacation with the thrills of a ski trip are in for a treat. Club Med, which has focused heavily on all-inclusive ski-in, ski-out experiences in recent years, will debut its second Canadian location at Mont-Tremblant Ski Resort in 2028. The announcement follows the success of Club Med Quebec Charlevoix, which opened at Le Massif de Charlevoix ahead of the 2021-22 ski season.

Related: Plan your ski trip using points and miles: How to book flights, hotels, lift tickets and more

The newest resort, which is the result of a collaboration between Club Med, French management company Alderan and Station Mont-Tremblant, will draw “inspiration from a contemporary Alpine Chalet, merging playful charm with a defined warm and inviting atmosphere,” according to the press release.

Club Med’s all-inclusive ski-in, ski-out model resembles what you might find at a beach destination like Cancun, Mexico, but for skiers and riders. The resort's nightly fee includes everything you’d need for an idyllic ski vacation, from meals and drinks to lift tickets and ski lessons, eliminating the complicated logistics that often come with planning a ski vacation. And Mont-Tremblant, which is home to an alpine village reminiscent of a French ski town, will serve as a charming backdrop for the resort.

J DUQUETTE/GETTY IMAGES

But if you’re not a skier or rider, the new Club Med resort is still worth checking out. Mont-Tremblant’s location in the Laurentian Mountains makes it perfect for hikers and water sports enthusiasts during spring, summer and fall. In the winter, nonskiers can try activities like snowshoeing, snowmobiling and even ice climbing. And for those who prefer to relax, the new resort will include a range of wellness experiences and facilities, including a luxury spa.

Club Med is also known for its commitment to sustainability, which led it to partner with the city of Mont-Tremblant to ensure the new resort seamlessly blends into the area’s natural and cultural landscape. The project will pursue LEED and Green Globe operational certifications, both of which will ensure the resort’s construction and operations have minimal environmental impact.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Related: 9 best ski resorts on the East Coast to plan a trip around this winter

The addition of the Club Med resort means more for the ski area than just another ski-in, ski-out option. The collaboration between Station Mont-Tremblant and Club Med, formalized in November 2025, includes several planned mountain upgrades over the coming years to enhance the overall ski experience, though details on the specific upgrades are limited. The partnership will also focus heavily on ski school offerings, providing hotel guests with curated ski lessons from skilled instructors.

Mont-Tremblant is conveniently located just an hour and a half from Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL), so getting to the new resort will be as easy as the stay itself. Club Med has been pushing to expand the all-inclusive resort model into skiing, and the latest project likely won’t be the last we'll see in North America.

We're still waiting for information about starting rates for the new resort and whether it will join any luxury hotel programs from credit card issuers, so stay tuned for more.

Related reading: