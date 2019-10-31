Citi Prestige offering $75 off eligible hotel stays
Planning on booking a hotel stay before the end of the year? You might be eligible for $75 off through your Citi Prestige® Card. Multiple TPG staffers got an email offer from Citi this morning with a discount code for $75 off eligible hotel stays booked through the Citi ThankYou Travel Center from Nov. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2019.
The discount is available for any hotel stay of $750 or more (inclusive of taxes and fees) made through the ThankYou Travel Center online or over the phone — just use the code TY75HOTEL. You can apply the discount to any hotel available through the travel rewards site.
The terms and conditions of the offer also state that you can use the discount on multiple hotel reservations placed at the same time, which offers a bit more flexibility to use it if you won’t hit $750 with just one consecutive night stay. Also, while you have to book the hotel stay by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, the actual stay doesn’t have to occur during that timeframe. In fact, you can use this discount on reservations made up to 330 days in advance.
While $75 isn’t a massive discount, it’s potentially as much as 10% in savings if your booked stay(s) end up costing exactly $750. Plus, if you’re planning on booking a stay during the promo period anyway, it’s still an extra $75 to spend on holiday gifts or other expenses.
You can also bundle this offer with the Citi Prestige’s 4th Night Free benefit if you haven’t already used it twice this year. This perk was devalued back in September so you can now only use it two times in a calendar year, but with the end of 2019 quickly approaching, now might be a good time to stack it on top of this discount if your stay is four nights or longer. Note that the 4th Night Free “twice a year” restriction applies to when you made the booking, not when the stay is. So even if you’re using the $75 discount for a stay that will occur in 2020, the booking would count towards your 2019 4th Night Free slots if you book it before Dec. 31.
One other thing to consider is that hotels booked through third-party travel portals like the Citi ThankYou Travel Center usually won’t earn hotel points, elite credits or receive elite status recognition. Depending on the situation, $75 off may not be worth the loss of elite status recognition or the elite night credits you would earn by booking directly with the hotel. And as always, you should double check that the prices you find on Citi’s travel site are comparable to the prices for the same properties on other sites, as there can be a lot of variation across sites when it comes to booking hotels.
Bottom line
While this offer isn’t fantastically lucrative, it’s still a free $75 for those already planning to book a stay before the end of the year. In my opinion, this discount is best used on all-inclusive resorts where elite status doesn’t mean much, or on hotels that aren’t part of a large hotel chain where you currently have (or want to have) elite status. That way you aren’t sacrificing anything by booking through the Citi ThankYou Travel portal.
If you plan on taking advantage of this offer, remember you have to book your eligible stay through Citi between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31. Use the code TY75HOTEL, and your discount should be applied at checkout.
