Citi Offering Targeted Statement Credit for PayPal Purchases
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available.
Citi is sending out targeted offers for statement credits for cardholders who shop with PayPal. The Points Guy team has received offers ranging from $20-$25 back, but Doctor of Credit is reporting offers up to $40 back.
Be sure to check your email for the following subject: “<your name>, earn up to $ back when you shop with Citi and PayPal after qualifying purchases.”
The offer is valid from June 24 through Aug. 23 and allows users to earn up to 10% back on purchases made with PayPal (up to $40) or $25 back when you spend $75 on eligible PayPal purchases via a Citi credit card. Peer-to-peer transactions made through PayPal will not trigger the statement credit, but it shouldn’t be too hard to take advantage of the deal as many online retailers allow you to pay through PayPal.
This offer comes as good news to Citi cardholders amid the recent announcement that Citi is slashing benefits on a majority of their cards come September 22, 2019. Citi cards used to offer shopping and travel protection, but those benefits will soon disappear.
