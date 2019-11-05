Citi to offer bonus miles in 2020 for those opening a digital savings account
Citigroup announced Monday that it plans to offer a high-interest online savings account to American Airlines co-branded credit card holders in early 2020.
According to CNBC, to encourage cardholders to enroll in “Citi Miles Ahead,” the issuer will offer up to 50,000 bonus miles as a welcome bonus and a 25% boost on miles earned through the card (capped at $50,000). Based on current TPG valuations, that welcome bonus will be worth $700.
The new digital savings account will be exclusive to customers who both don’t have a physical branch in their area and who also have either the American Airlines AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card card, the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®, the CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard® or the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard® card.
In the past, Citi has run account promotions using either AA miles or ThankYou points as enticements. Earlier this year, the bank offered 40,000 bonus AAdvantage miles when cardholders opened up certain types of bank accounts with Citi. In order to be eligible for that offer (which expired at the end of July), cardholders had to be new-to-Citibank banking customers and had to deposit and retain $15,000 in their account for 60 days.
Since the new savings account promotion hasn’t officially launched yet, information like the minimum bank deposit required to enroll has yet to be announced. However, if you’re looking for 50,000 AAdvantage bonus miles now, the Citi / AAdvantage Executive card is offering exactly that after $5,000 in spending in the first 3 months for new cardholders.
The Citi Miles Ahead account will likely be similar to the existing Citi Accelerate account, minus the lower interest rate and slightly higher welcome bonus. Citi has yet to announce what the exact interest rate will be, but the 2% interest rate offered on the Citi Accelerate online savings account may hint at what we should expect. The bank also uses its state-by-state footprint to determine where the Citi Accelerate account is offered, so we may see the same pattern for this new offering.
