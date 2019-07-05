This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In mid-June, Citi updated its offer terms on some applications for AAdvantage cards to extend the waiting period from once every 24 months to once every 48 months. So, whether you would face the 48-month language depended on which application link you used.
Now, Doctor of Credit reports that the issuer has added that 48-month language to the offer terms on all Citi AAdvantage credit card applications, including those here at The Points Guy and other outlets.
On the bright side, the restriction is now on each individual card, as opposed to the entire Citi AAdvantage card family, meaning you no longer need to wait between getting the bonus on the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard and Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard, for example. Additionally, now only getting a welcome bonus will reset the waiting period, as opposed to also when you close a card, which was the rule stated in the 24-month terms.
So far, only AAdvantage-branded Citi cards have the new 48-month requirement. Application links to all other Citi-issued cards like the Citi Premier Card still show the 24-month restriction. However, it could be just a matter of time before all applications for Citi-issued cards get the new 48-month restriction so you might want to apply sooner rather than later if you’ve been considering getting a different Citi-issued card and it’s been more than 24 months since you got one (but less than 48 months).
As a reminder, American Airlines also offers co-branded AAdvantage cards issued by Barclays. Those operate under different rules so you’ll want to familiarize yourself with the credit card application restrictions of each issuer.
