Last Day to Earn 75k Miles With the Citi AAdvantage Executive Card
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard
The Citi AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard has been offering an elevated sign-up bonus of 75,000 miles for the last several months, but it ends tomorrow, Oct. 18. The offer that replaces it will almost certainly award you fewer points, so you should strongly consider applying today if you’ve been eyeing this premium card.
To earn the 75,000 miles with this current bonus, you’ll need to spend $7,500 in the first three months. Definitely factor that spending requirement into your decision to apply for this card, since you’ll be missing out on a lot of value if you can’t earn the sign-up bonus. Based on TPG’s valuations, 75,000 AAdvantage miles are worth $1,050. That value factors in the various redemption options you have with American miles, from domestic and international flights on AA’s own metal to awards on partners such as Cathay Pacific and Qatar.
Beyond the high sign-up bonus, a huge selling point of this card is Admirals Club membership. While it has a $450 annual fee, the Citi AAdvantage Executive card gives you access to American Airlines airport lounges, along with your immediate family or up to two traveling guests. Even better, authorized users get Admirals Club access with two free guests as well, and you can add up to 10 AUs for free. So the lounge access alone could make this card worth the fee if you’re able to put it to good use.
The card earns 2x miles on American Airlines purchases, and 1 mile per dollar on everything else. If you’re working toward AAdvantage elite status, note that you can earn 10,000 elite-qualifying miles (EQMs) when you spend $40,000 on the card in a calendar year.
Again, we don’t know what bonus will replace the 75,000-mile offer tomorrow, but it will probably be lower, so now’s a great opportunity to replenish your AAdvantage miles account.
