Here’s where to catch your favorite in-flight Christmas movies
What’s your all-time favorite Christmas movie? Is it Elf, Love Actually or It’s A Wonderful Life? Or does your taste run a little bit more toward the ironic — Bad Santa, perhaps, or Anna and the Apocalypse?
My personal favorite Christmas movie is Die Hard, and I can watch this Bruce Willis classic on board Delta flights this December. So can you, for that matter: Delta recently polled customers again to vote for their favorite holiday flick. The Grinch is this year’s winner, and can be found on in-flight entertainment this season along with a number of other classics.
As reported by USA Today, Delta isn’t the only airline that’s bringing holiday cheer to 39,000 feet. A number of airlines have shared their holiday entertainment lineups online, including Alaska Air, American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest and United.
If you’re a fan of Hallmark Christmas movies, you can watch some of them on board certain flights as well. (If you’re really a fanatic, check out our review of the Christmas Camp at the Phoenician.)
Here’s a list of the holiday goodness you can expect on board:
- A Bad Mom’s Christmas
- A Christmas Story
- A Dennis the Menace Christmas
- Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights
- Almost Christmas
- Arthur Christmas
- Bad Santa
- Christmas at Graceland
- Christmas Next Door
- Coming Home for Christmas
- Die Hard
- Elf
- Four Christmases
- Fred Claus
- Frozen
- George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
- Gremlins
- Happy New Year, Colin Burstead
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- Home for the Holidays
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
- Ice Age
- It’s Christmas, Eve
- It’s a Wonderful Life
- Jack Frost
- Jingle All the Way
- Little Fockers
- Love Actually
- Miracle on 34th Street
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
- Switched for Christmas
- The Best Man Holiday
- The Family Stone
- The Holiday
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Polar Express
- The Preacher’s Wife
- The Santa Clause
- The Sweetest Christmas
- White Christmas
