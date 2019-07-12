This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Choice’s Privileges hotel points program is greatly undervalued. And, I’m not the only one who thinks this — Choice lands atop TPG‘s list of most undervalued hotel programs as well.
And now through August 22, you can buy Choice points with a 25% discount, and the program has raised the limit on purchased points to 120,000 per calendar year (previously 50,000). Let’s look into why you might want to do so — even if you haven’t considered Choice Privileges before.
In my travels around the world, I’ve used Choice points to stay in the heart of Osaka, Japan; in a two-room suite in Stuttgart, Germany; and in the heart of Frankfurt, Germany — each for just 8,000 Choice points per night. And, for 14 nights in late 2018, Katie and I stayed in a “suite” in NYC for just 8,000 Choice points per night. While it was pretty basic, you can’t beat that award rate in the Big Apple. During the current promotion, you can buy those 8k points for just $66.
Since we get such excellent value from Choice points — and there aren’t many ways of stocking up on Choice points — Katie and I make sure to buy the maximum allowed each year. Plus, we buy more each year through Daily Getaways.
However, it’s important to note that Choice changes its point redemption amounts every couple of months. That suite in NYC at the Gowanus Inn currently prices at 30,000 points per night now through Sept. 15. So, let’s consider what you can get currently.
If you’re interested in a cheap New York stay, there are two Ascend hotels in Brooklyn and three Comfort Inn hotels pricing at 8,000 points per night for Friday and Saturday nights starting September 16:
- Sunset Hotel, An Ascend Hotel Collection Member (Brooklyn): 8,000 per night on Friday-Saturday nights or 16,000 per night on Sunday-Thursday nights
- L Hotel, an Ascend Hotel Collection Member (Brooklyn): 8,000 per night on Friday-Saturday nights or 10,000 per night on Sunday-Thursday nights
- Comfort Inn Prospect Park-Brooklyn: 8,000 per night on Friday-Saturday nights or 10,000 per night on Sunday-Thursday nights
- Comfort Inn Long Island City: 8,000 per night on Friday-Saturday nights or 10,000 per night on Sunday-Thursday nights
- Comfort Inn & Suites Jamaica: 8,000 per night on Friday-Saturday nights or 10,000 per night on Sunday-Thursday nights
No tricks needed. To score a weekend night at one of these hotels, you just need to buy 8k points for $66 and then redeem those points at one of these hotels. If you want to stay during the week, those 10k-point nights are just $82.50 of purchased points.
Or, if you’re heading to New Zealand or Australia in the next few months you can redeem just 6,000 points per night at the following hotels (at least for Sunday-Thursday nights):
- Econo Lodge City Central Auckland, New Zealand
- Econo Lodge Napier, New Zealand
- Econo Lodge Waterford, Australia
- Econo Lodge Tamworth, Australia
- Econo Lodge Ben Hall Motor Inn, Australia
- Econo Lodge Moree Spa Motor Inn, Australia
- Comfort Inn on Main Hervey Bay, Australia
- Econo Lodge Griffith Motor Inn Griffith, Australia
- Econo lodge Moree Spa Motor Inn Moree, Australia
- Econo Lodge Park Lane Bundaberg, Australia
- Econo Lodge Ben Hall Motor Inn Forbes, Australia
- Econo Lodge in Wagga Wagga, Australia
- Econo Lodge Tamworth, Australia
If you purchase points with the 25% discount, you can redeem them at these hotels to effectively pay just $49.50 per night.
Japan is one of my favorite places to get great value from Choice points. So, I checked out our options in Tokyo. Sure enough, there’s a 8,000-points-per-night option just outside downtown Tokyo — located three stops away from the Imperial Palace and only a short distance from Disneyland Tokyo. The room comes with continental breakfast and even has laundry on-site if you want to be super-budget.
During this promotion, you can buy points for as little as 0.825 cents per point. At that rate, 8,000 points cost under $66 per night — a solid discount to what the rooms are otherwise selling for.
And there are plenty of other options available at 8,000 points per night. That includes the following Ascend Hotel Collection hotels — Choice’s upscale boutique hotels:
- Sercotel Amister Art (Barcelona, Spain) — now through Sept. 15
- Sercotel Acteon Valencia (Valencia, Spain) — now through Sept. 15
- Hotel Sercotel Malaga (Malaga, Spain) — now through Sept. 15
- Hotel Sercotel Sorolla Palace (Valencia, Spain) — now through Sept. 15 and then Friday-Saturday nights starting Sept. 16
- Sercotel Coliseo (Bilboa, Spain) — now through Sept. 15 and then Friday-Saturday nights starting Sept. 16
- Sercotel Panama Princess (Panama City, Panama) — Friday-Saturday nights starting Sept. 20
- Sercotel Tudela Bardenas (Tudela, Spain) — Friday-Saturday nights starting Sept. 16
- Ogunquit River Inn (Wells, Maine) — Friday-Saturday nights starting Sept. 16
- Sercotel Arenal Bulbao (Bilboa, Spain) — Friday-Saturday nights starting Sept. 16
Now, you can score award nights at 8,000-point properties like these for just $59 per night by buying points through Choice’s latest buy points promotion now through August 22. This discount drops the price of Choice points to 0.825 cents per point.
These examples just scratch the surface of the lowest-cost tier of hotels. Depending on your travel plans and preferences, you can get great value from Choice points up and down the hotel spectrum.
Here’s the link to buy Choice points with up to a 25% discount now through August 22.
It’s important to note that TPG’s latest valuation of Choice points is 0.6 cents per point. So, buying points through this promotion isn’t a no-brainer. However, if you know how to use Choice points — like in parts of Europe and Japan or for these incredible sweet spots in the US — buying points through this promotion can save you quite a bit on an upcoming trip.
Plus, there’s another reason that this buy points promotion is attractive: There aren’t many good ways of getting Choice points. Sure, you could transfer American Express Membership Rewards points at a 1:1 ratio, but it’s generally a poor use of a much more valuable currency. The best way of stocking up on Choice points through a credit card is to sign up for the Choice Privileges Visa Credit Card, which is currently offering 32,000 bonus points for spending $1,000 in 90 days.
Details of This Promotion
The regular price for buying Choice points is 1.10 cents per point ($11 per 1,000 points), but you can drop that price to just 0.825 cents per point with this promotion. You’ll get the 25% discount — netting the 0.825 cents per point purchase rate — when you purchase at least 5,000 points. Here’s the breakdown of this promotion’s bonus tiers:
- 1,000 to 4,000 points: no discount or bonus (1.1 cents per point)
- 5,000 to 120,000 points: 25% discount (0.825 cents per point)
How to Buy Choice Points
To take advantage of the promotion, follow these steps:
- Visit Choice’s Buy Points page.
- Enter your name, Choice Privileges member number and email address to log in.
- Select the number of points you’d like to buy.
- Add your credit card details.
- Review the information, check the box to agree to the Terms and Conditions and click Pay Now to finalize the purchase.
- Your points should post to the designated account within 24 hours after your transaction is complete.
Keep in mind that the usual restrictions for purchasing Choice Privileges points apply to this promotion, including the following:
- Points may be purchased in increments of 1,000 points up to a (newly-increased) maximum of 120,000 points per year.
- Purchased points do not count toward Elite Status or Lifetime Elite Gold Status.
- Transactions are final and nonrefundable.
In addition, you can only book award stays with Choice Privileges no more than 100 days prior to arrival, so you’ll want to keep your travel dates in mind before jumping in and purchasing points with this promotion.
Which Credit Card to Use
Since this purchase is processed by Points.com, these purchases won’t code as travel. So, you won’t get 3x points from cards such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve or the Citi Premier Card. Note that while Points.com purchases on the Ink Business Preferred have previously earned 3x points, recent purchases have only earned 1x point per dollar.
As a result, you’ll want to use the best non-bonus category credit card for your situation.
Featured image courtesy of Sercotel Amister Art — a hotel located in Barcelona available for just 8,000 Choice points per night.
This is The Points Guy’s permanent page about Choice’s “buy points” promotions, so you can bookmark it and check back regularly for the latest offer. Keep in mind you may see some reader comments referring to older deals below.
