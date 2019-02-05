This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Marriott is sending out targeted promotions where its loyalty members can earn bonus elite night credits or redeemable points after completing just one stay.
TPG Editor Nick Ewen was targeted for a promotion to earn up to 22,500 bonus points after completing three stays. You’ll earn 6,000 points after the first stay, 7,500 points after the second and 9,000 after the third. If you do max out the promotion, those 22,500 are worth $202 according to TPG’s valuations. Not a bad haul if you already were planning on those stays, but may not be worth going out of your way for just the points themselves.
TPG’s Executive Editorial Director Scott Mayerowitz was targeted for double bonus points on paid stays of two nights or more.
As reported by Doctor of Credit, the other promo doles out bonus elite night credits after eligible stays. You’ll earn bonus 5 elite nights after just one stay and another 5 elite nights after another stay. So hypothetically you could earn 12 elite nights after just two separate one-night stays, 10 from the bonus and two from the stays themselves. TPG’s Summer Hull was targeted for a deal that offers double elite nights on each stay.
Both of these bonus elite promotions could significantly help toward attaining elite status with Marriott Bonvoy. It may even be worth completing a mattress run at an inexpensive Marriott property if you have a specific status you’re gunning for this year.
You can check here to see if you were targeted, search your inbox for an email from Marriott, or log-in to your Marriott account and see if any deal appears. The promotions expire on various dates, so some stays have to be completed by April 30 or May 31. Check your offer to make sure to find the details of each promotion.
Remember that holding a Marriott co-brand credit card can help toward attaining elite status, the Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Credit Card gives 15 elite night credits each calendar year (enough to qualify for Marriott Silver status):
The Platinum Card® from American Express offers complimentary Gold status with Marriott, although you’ll have to start from scratch if you want higher status than that, since the card benefit doesn’t actually award elite night credit.
