Book that end-of-year flight or 2026 getaway now!

Right now, Chase Ultimate Rewards is offering a 40% transfer bonus to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club. That's a larger-than-normal transfer bonus, and you have until Nov. 20 to take advantage of the deal. Then, the transfer bonus will drop to 30% through Dec. 5.

Chase points transfer to Flying Club at a ratio of 1:1. However, with this transfer bonus, 1,000 Chase points are worth 1,400 Flying Club points.

Since Virgin Atlantic offers Saver fares, you could potentially book a business-class seat to Europe by transferring just 21,000 Chase points.

Here's what you need to know about this great deal.

Related: How I booked lie-flat business-class seats to London for just 21,000 points

Chase Ultimate Rewards 40% transfer bonus to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

Since Virgin Atlantic introduced new Saver-level award rates in 2024, you could potentially book one-way flights from select U.S. cities to London starting at the following rates:

Economy: 6,000 points

Premium economy: 10,500 points

Upper Class: 29,000 points

However, with Chase's 40% transfer bonus, you'd only need to transfer the following amounts to Flying Club:

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Economy: 5,000 points

Premium economy: 8,000 points

Upper Class: 21,000 points

Note that while Saver fare redemption rates may be low, Virgin Atlantic imposes high carrier surcharges, with Upper Class rates exceeding $200 one-way. Plus, taxes for flights departing from London will be even more expensive due to the U.K. Air Passenger Duty. That being said, redeeming your points and paying over $500 for a lie-flat business-class flight is still a great deal, potentially saving you thousands of dollars.

For example, here is a business-class flight in February from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to London's Heathrow Airport (LHR) for 29,000 points and $563 in taxes and fees. The same flight booked with cash would cost $3,216.

VIRGIN ATLANTIC FLYING CLUB

To break it down, you'd need to transfer just 21,000 Chase points to your Flying Club account. By booking this deal, you'd get a value of 12.63 cents per point, which is well above TPG's November 2025 valuations of Ultimate Rewards points at 2.05 cents apiece and Flying Club points at 1.3 cents apiece.

While snagging a Saver-level seat is a great deal, Virgin Atlantic does use dynamic award pricing, which means some business-class fares can cost well over 100,000 points.

Related: How I saved over $6,500 using credit card rewards for a family vacation to Italy

How to transfer your Chase points to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

The transfer process is easy. Once you have created a Virgin Atlantic Flying Club account, log in to your Chase Ultimate Rewards account, hit the transfer button and then enter your Flying Club member number.

Virgin Atlantic transfer bonus. CHASE

You must transfer Chase points in increments of 1,000. Additionally, transfers are irreversible, so make sure to check for award availability before transferring your points.

Remember, to receive 40% bonus points, you must transfer your Chase points by Nov. 20; after that, the bonus will drop to 30% through Dec. 5.

Bottom line

Capitalizing on this amazing transfer bonus could be a lucrative option for you. Plus, even if you don't have plans to fly to the U.K. or book a Virgin Atlantic flight, you could always use your Flying Club points to book on a partner airline such as All Nippon Airways, Delta Air Lines, Air France or KLM.

When you can find availability, there are some good deals out there.

Related reading: