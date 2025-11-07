Huge offer: Limited-time 40% transfer bonus from Chase to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
Book that end-of-year flight or 2026 getaway now!
Right now, Chase Ultimate Rewards is offering a 40% transfer bonus to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club. That's a larger-than-normal transfer bonus, and you have until Nov. 20 to take advantage of the deal. Then, the transfer bonus will drop to 30% through Dec. 5.
Chase points transfer to Flying Club at a ratio of 1:1. However, with this transfer bonus, 1,000 Chase points are worth 1,400 Flying Club points.
Since Virgin Atlantic offers Saver fares, you could potentially book a business-class seat to Europe by transferring just 21,000 Chase points.
Here's what you need to know about this great deal.
Chase Ultimate Rewards 40% transfer bonus to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
Since Virgin Atlantic introduced new Saver-level award rates in 2024, you could potentially book one-way flights from select U.S. cities to London starting at the following rates:
- Economy: 6,000 points
- Premium economy: 10,500 points
- Upper Class: 29,000 points
However, with Chase's 40% transfer bonus, you'd only need to transfer the following amounts to Flying Club:
- Economy: 5,000 points
- Premium economy: 8,000 points
- Upper Class: 21,000 points
Note that while Saver fare redemption rates may be low, Virgin Atlantic imposes high carrier surcharges, with Upper Class rates exceeding $200 one-way. Plus, taxes for flights departing from London will be even more expensive due to the U.K. Air Passenger Duty. That being said, redeeming your points and paying over $500 for a lie-flat business-class flight is still a great deal, potentially saving you thousands of dollars.
For example, here is a business-class flight in February from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to London's Heathrow Airport (LHR) for 29,000 points and $563 in taxes and fees. The same flight booked with cash would cost $3,216.
To break it down, you'd need to transfer just 21,000 Chase points to your Flying Club account. By booking this deal, you'd get a value of 12.63 cents per point, which is well above TPG's November 2025 valuations of Ultimate Rewards points at 2.05 cents apiece and Flying Club points at 1.3 cents apiece.
While snagging a Saver-level seat is a great deal, Virgin Atlantic does use dynamic award pricing, which means some business-class fares can cost well over 100,000 points.
How to transfer your Chase points to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
The transfer process is easy. Once you have created a Virgin Atlantic Flying Club account, log in to your Chase Ultimate Rewards account, hit the transfer button and then enter your Flying Club member number.
You must transfer Chase points in increments of 1,000. Additionally, transfers are irreversible, so make sure to check for award availability before transferring your points.
Remember, to receive 40% bonus points, you must transfer your Chase points by Nov. 20; after that, the bonus will drop to 30% through Dec. 5.
Bottom line
Capitalizing on this amazing transfer bonus could be a lucrative option for you. Plus, even if you don't have plans to fly to the U.K. or book a Virgin Atlantic flight, you could always use your Flying Club points to book on a partner airline such as All Nippon Airways, Delta Air Lines, Air France or KLM.
When you can find availability, there are some good deals out there.
TPG featured card
Rewards
|4X
|Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
|4X
|Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
|3X
|Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com.
|2X
|Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com.
|1X
|Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
Intro offer
Annual Fee
Recommended Credit
Why We Chose ItThere’s a lot to love about the Amex Gold. It’s a fan favorite thanks to its fantastic bonus-earning rates at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets. If you’re hitting the skies soon, you’ll also earn bonus Membership Rewards points on travel. Paired with up to $120 in Uber Cash annually (for U.S. Uber rides or Uber Eats orders, card must be added to Uber app and you can redeem with any Amex card), up to $120 in annual dining statement credits to be used with eligible partners, an up to $84 Dunkin’ credit each year at U.S. Dunkin Donuts and an up to $100 Resy credit annually, there’s no reason that foodies shouldn’t add the Amex Gold to their wallet. These benefits alone are worth more than $400, which offsets the $325 annual fee on the Amex Gold card. Enrollment is required for select benefits.
Pros
- 4 points per dollar spent on dining at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets (on the first $50,000 in purchases per calendar year; then 1 point per dollar spent thereafter and $25,000 in purchases per calendar year; then 1 point per dollar spent thereafter, respectively)
- 3 points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with the airline or with amextravel.com
- Packed with credits foodies will enjoy
- Solid welcome bonus
Cons
- Not as useful for those living outside the U.S.
- Some may have trouble using Uber and other dining credits
- You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
- $120 Uber Cash on Gold: Add your Gold Card to your Uber account and get $10 in Uber Cash each month to use on orders and rides in the U.S. when you select an American Express Card for your transaction. That’s up to $120 Uber Cash annually. Plus, after using your Uber Cash, use your Card to earn 4X Membership Rewards® points for Uber Eats purchases made with restaurants or U.S. supermarkets. Point caps and terms apply.
- $84 Dunkin' Credit: With the $84 Dunkin' Credit, you can earn up to $7 in monthly statement credits after you enroll and pay with the American Express® Gold Card at U.S. Dunkin' locations. Enrollment is required to receive this benefit.
- $100 Resy Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits each calendar year after you pay with the American Express® Gold Card to dine at U.S. Resy restaurants or make other eligible Resy purchases. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
- $120 Dining Credit: Satisfy your cravings, sweet or savory, with the $120 Dining Credit. Earn up to $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, and Five Guys. Enrollment required.
- Explore over 1,000 upscale hotels worldwide with The Hotel Collection and receive a $100 credit towards eligible charges* with every booking of two nights or more through AmexTravel.com. *Eligible charges vary by property.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- Annual Fee is $325.
- Terms Apply.
