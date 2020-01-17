Chase Ritz-Carlton Visa Infinite card loses $100 discount flight benefit
Frequent Miler is reporting that the Visa Infinite $100 flight benefit is no longer available with the Ritz-Carlton Rewards Card as of Jan. 15, 2020. The Ritz-Carlton card was closed to new applicants in July 2018.
This means that (as far as TPG knows) there is no longer a Visa Infinite card issued in the U.S. that still has the flight benefit perk, since the Crystal Visa Infinite Card dropped this benefit at the end of 2019.
The Visa Infinite airfare discount was a nice money saver, since you were able to save $100 when booking qualifying itineraries for between two and five travelers with airlines including Alaska, Delta, American and United. This was likely an expensive perk to maintain for a hotel credit card that is no longer open to new applications. Keep in mind that while the Ritz-Carlton card is no longer available to new applicants, it is possible to get the card by upgrading from another Chase Marriott credit card you’ve had open for at least a year, such as the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card.
Upgrading your credit card can be an attractive option because in doing so, you will avoid having a new account appear on your credit report, which will help you stay under Chase’s 5/24 rule. The downside to card upgrades is that, unless you are targeted with a special offer, you won’t have the opportunity to earn a big sign-up bonus. So if you’d like to get a Visa Infinite card and earn a bunch of points you should take a look at either the Chase Sapphire Reserve or the U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite, although neither of those cards comes with the $100 flight discount.
For more information, read our Chase Sapphire Reserve review and our U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve review.
