Chase Offering 1x Bonus Through Year-End on any Apple Pay or Google Pay Purchase
Heads-up, Chase card holders: From now till the end of 2018, your Chase Sapphire Reserve will match the 4x on dining offered by cards like the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card and American Express® Gold Card so long as you pay via your digital wallet.
It’s part of a broader point bonus being offered on the Chase Freedom Unlimited, Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Preferred Card as well as the Amazon Rewards and Amazon Prime credit cards. Between Dec. 3, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2018, those card holders will get an additional point or percentage back for using the digital wallet (Apple Pay or Google Pay) when making their purchase on top of the points they usually earn for their Chase credit card. To be clear, this is not targeted and you do not have to register for it. If you have one of the below cards and you transact between the eligible dates using Google Pay or Apple Pay, you’ll automatically earn additional points.
That’s particularly alluring for Chase Sapphire Reserve holders, who can take home 4x Ultimate Rewards points — the usual 3x plus the 1x bonus — on dining and travel through the end of the year.
Who said it never paid to procrastinate on holiday shopping?
