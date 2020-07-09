Celebrity Cruises has a new way to earn loyalty points: Is it worth it?
Celebrity Cruises recently launched a new program, Power Up Points, to help cruisers stay engaged with the line and earn Captain’s Club loyalty points — even when we’re not sailing. It’s a smart marketing strategy but will cruisers earn a meaningful number of points and potentially jump to a new tier in the line’s Captain’s Club frequent cruiser loyalty program? Let’s dig into the details to find out.
A quick Captain’s Club primer
Before we talk about Power Up Points, let’s do a quick review of Celebrity’s Captain’s Club cruise loyalty program. If you’ve cruised with Celebrity before, you’re already a CC member. You can also join the Preview level — even if you’ve never sailed with the line. The more you sail, the more Captain’s Club points you’ll earn. You can leapfrog through the program’s tiers, which include Preview, Classic, Select, Elite, Elite Plus and Zenith.
- Preview — 0 points
- Classic — 2–149 points
- Select — 150–299 points
- Elite — 300–749 points
- Elite Plus — 750–2,999
- Zenith — 3,000+ points
Each level offers different perks, ranging from discounts on or free onboard services like internet or laundry. Stateroom upgrades, invitations to cocktail parties and priority embarkation are other benefits. When you reach the Zenith tier, you get a free seven-night Caribbean or Bermuda cruise in a veranda stateroom.
You earn points based on the stateroom category you book, the length of the cruise and any Cruisetours or Celebrity Explorations you purchase. For example, earn 2 points per night for inside and ocean-view rooms, 3 points for verandas and infinite verandas, 5 points for Concierge and AquaClass, 8 points for Sky Suites and 12–18 points based on name suites.
Power Up Points and how to earn them
The new Power Up Points program works in tandem with the CC points you earn by cruising with Celebrity. You can earn Power Up Points that translate into Captain’s Club points by taking certain actions, such as filling out an online survey, posting on social media about Celebrity Cruises or making a new booking.
You must be signed up to receive emails from Celebrity, and whenever there is an “earning” opportunity, you’ll get an email about it. Act fast since — so far — all of the Power Up Points-earning options have been very limited-time offers.
Posting to social media sites like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter is probably the easiest activity that generates points. However, be aware that the time horizon to earn points is very short. Watch your email for instructions and then act on them immediately. The opportunity to earn points with the hashtag #SailingwithCelebrity was short-lived.
View this post on Instagram
Wishing I was in Cozumel, swimming with dolphins. I really miss the fantastic food and being treated like royalty on celebrity cruises. @celebritycruises @celebritycruisesuk #SailingwithCelebrity
10A post shared by suitcasesue1 (@suitcasesue1) on
Here’s what the earning opportunities looked like during the program’s first month in action:
- Week 1: 20 Power Up Points (2 CC points) for responding to a survey
- Week 2: 20 Power Up Points (2 CC points) for posting on social media with a #SailingwithCelebrity hashtag
- Week 3: 10 Power Up Points (1 CC points) for telling the cruise line if you prefer a la carte pricing or packages
- Week 4: 100 Power Up Points (10 CC points) if you make a new cruise booking in The Retreat (suite area) by July 12
How much are points worth?
Every 10 Power Up Points you earn translates into 1 Captain’s Club point.
How to sign up
If you’d like to join Celebrity’s Power Up Points program, visit Celebrity.com/powerup. If you’re already a Captain’s Club member, click on the “Subscribe for Emails” button. If you’re not yet a member of Celebrity’s loyalty program, click the “Enroll Now” button.
Bottom line
As you can see, you’re not going to earn a million points via Celebrity’s Power Up Points promotion. But, it may be worth it to monitor the program and see what other tasks Celebrity adds to the list of those that generate points that can convert to Captain’s Club tier points. If you’re just a few points shy of graduating to Celebrity’s next elite status tier, the Power Up Points program may help push you over the edge.
Featured image courtesy of Celebrity Cruises
