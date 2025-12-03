It's one of the most alluring new airline seats in the world — and it's set for its U.S. debut next month.

Beginning in January, Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific will begin flying its brand-new Aria Suites to the U.S.

The spiffy lie-flat business-class cabin — currently rolling out on the airline's Boeing 777-300ER fleet — will appear on Cathay's nonstop flight from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Hong Kong International Airport (HKG).

That news came from Cindy Lam, Cathay's senior vice president for the Americas, while speaking at the Skift Aviation Forum in Fort Worth on Wednesday.

Read more: Cathay Pacific just launched its stunning Aria Suites in North America — and we got an inside look

ELLIE NAN STORCK/THE POINTS GUY

It's an exciting new development for travelers who can get past the eye-popping cost of the luxurious, new onboard suites — or who have enough miles for a transpacific redemption.

Cathay Pacific's Aria Suites: What to know

Cathay's new Aria product includes sliding privacy doors and 24-inch 4K entertainment screens with the option for Bluetooth headphone connectivity (though the carrier provides wired headphones, too). The suites are also equipped with some innovative and experiential features.

The airline surrounds its seat with an impressive "soft product," too, that includes luxurious amenities like Bamford bedding and top-notch dining.

ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

The carrier's 777s offer 45 of these enclosed suites in two cabins laid out in a 1-2-1 configuration, so each seat has direct aisle access.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

1 US route, with more to come

Until now, the carrier has only flown Aria-equipped aircraft — which began flying about a year ago — on flights to Hong Kong from London and Vancouver, British Columbia.

But it'll swap the aircraft in for its flights from California's Bay Area next month, with other American cities to come "eventually," according to Lam.

The airline did not share an exact date for the Aria Suites debut on its SFO-HKG route.

Booking Cathay Pacific with points and miles

You can book Cathay Pacific flights using its Asia Miles loyalty program, which is a transfer partner of American Express Membership Rewards, Bilt Rewards, Capital One miles and Citi ThankYou Rewards. You can also book redemptions through Cathay's Oneworld alliance partners — but award space is often at a premium.

Related reading: