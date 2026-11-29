The cost of everything, including travel, seems to be going up these days. But opening the right rewards credit card can help you save big on your next trip.

Case in point: One of the best travel rewards cards out there currently has a limited-time welcome offer that can add up to over $1,000 in value toward travel. This offer is ending soon, though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you’ve got to act now.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: Earn 75,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening, plus receive a $300 credit to use on hotel and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel in the first cardholder year.

Here are all the details on the current Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card offer and how you can use its bonus to pay for your next vacation.

How the Capital One Venture can help pay for your vacation

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Thanks to the versatility of Capital One miles, which you can transfer to 15-plus airline and hotel partners or simply redeem at a fixed rate for bookings through Capital One Travel and other travel purchases, there are myriad ways the Venture’s welcome offer can help pay for your vacation.

The 75,000 bonus miles are worth $750 when redeemed at 1 cent apiece toward eligible travel purchases. Add the $300 Capital One Travel credit, and that's $1,050 in combined travel value if you fully use the credit.

However, if you maximize Capital One's transfer partners, the combined offer is worth an estimated $1,688, based on TPG's November 2026 valuations and full use of the $300 credit.

For a little trip inspiration, here are three ways you could put both parts of the Venture's welcome offer toward your next vacation.

Keep it simple with a Capital One Travel booking

BECKY BLAINE/THE POINTS GUY

You don’t have to put in a ton of work to get a lot of value from the Venture welcome offer’s bonus miles and stay credit. If you feel like a little winter sun, maybe a trip to Scottsdale, Arizona is in order.

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You could redeem the 75,000 miles for $750 in value toward airfare, either through Capital One Travel, or simply by using your Venture to purchase airline tickets and then redeeming miles to cover eligible charges within 90 days of the purchase.

The DoubleTree Scottsdale via Capital One Travel. CAPITAL ONE

Then, you could apply the $300 stay credit toward an eligible hotel booking made through Capital One Travel.

For example, the credit would cover most of the cost of a two-night stay at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel Paradise Valley – Scottsdale. After applying the credit, you'd be responsible for $49 out of pocket. You could then pay the remaining balance with cash or redeem additional Capital One miles you've earned.

Related: 7 types of purchases you should make with your Capital One Venture Rewards card

A romantic getaway to Europe

JOAKIM LEROY/GETTY IMAGES

Nothing says romance like a cozy winter weekend away (or longer!) in Europe. That’s why you might want to consider a mileage transfer to Flying Blue, the frequent-flyer program of Air France-KLM.

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Capital One miles transfer to Flying Blue at a 1:1 ratio, and you can redeem them for award tickets on Air France, KLM and eligible partner airlines, including Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic.

Economy award tickets between the U.S. and Europe start at 25,000 Flying Blue miles each way. At that rate, two round-trip tickets would require 100,000 miles.

But there’s a next-level points play here where you could score both tickets for just 75,000 miles — the exact number you’d get with the current welcome bonus.

You see, Flying Blue's monthly list of Promo Rewards offers discounted awards from various U.S. cities to Europe at rates that are usually around 25% off. The current list of U.S. cities with economy Promo Rewards includes Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C. and more.

At a discounted rate of 18,750 miles each way, two round-trip economy tickets from an eligible city to Europe could cost just 75,000 Flying Blue miles, subject to award availability.

Each round-trip economy ticket would cost just 37,500 miles. AIR FRANCE

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Just beware that taxes and fees on Air France and KLM award tickets can still run around $400 round-trip, but considering that economy tickets to Europe can cost well over $1,000 each these days, you could still end up saving a ton.

Then, you could use your $300 Capital One hotel and vacation rental booking credit to snag a couple of inexpensive nights at a cute European hotel (or at least save on a stay during your visit).

Between discounted award flights and the $300 travel credit, you could cover a significant portion of a European getaway for two with a single credit card welcome offer.

Just be sure to confirm award availability and the applicable Promo Rewards booking and travel dates before transferring your miles, since transfers are generally irreversible.

Related: Capital One airline and hotel transfer partners: How to maximize your miles

A city staycation

SEANPAVONEPHOTO/GETTY IMAGES

Don’t forget about Capital One’s hotel transfer partners, which include ALL-Accor on a 2:1 basis, Choice Privileges and Wyndham Rewards on a 1:1 basis and I Prefer on a 1:2 basis. It’s that last one that could be really lucrative.

If you transferred your 75,000 bonus Capital One miles to I Prefer, you’d end up with 150,000 points. That’s enough for a two-night stay at some pretty fantastic hotels including the upscale Dupont Circle Hotel in Washington, D.C.; or a three-night stay at the historic Peabody Memphis.

Transfer Capital One miles to I Prefer for stays at swanky hotels like the Dupont Circle Hotel in D.C. PREFERRED HOTELS

Then you could book another night or two via Capital One Travel to take advantage of the $300 credit and you have a nice long staycation on the books.

Whether you're planning a staycation close to home or a weekend getaway in another city, this is a great example of how hotel transfer partners can help you stretch your Capital One miles beyond their fixed redemption value.

Related: Capital One miles: How to get maximum value when redeeming miles

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card offer details

Have we gotten the wheels turning?

If these vacation ideas have you thinking about your next trip, here's what you need to know about earning the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card's current welcome bonus and getting ongoing value from the card.

Welcome bonus

Earn 75,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Plus receive a $300 credit to use on hotel and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel in the first cardholder year.

This is among the most valuable publicly available welcome offers we've seen on the Venture in recent years, and Capital One has confirmed the limited-time offer is ending soon.

Earning rates

This card earns 5 miles per dollar spent on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and 2 miles per dollar spent on all other purchases.

That straightforward earning structure makes it easy to continue accumulating miles toward your next vacation long after you've earned the welcome bonus.

Other benefits

Here’s a quick snapshot of the card’s other benefits:

The ability to transfer your miles to over 15-plus airline and hotel partners

Receive up to a $120 statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck once every four years

No foreign transaction fees on purchases

The ability to redeem miles at 1 cent apiece toward eligible travel purchases or travel bookings through Capital One Travel

A $50 experience credit and other benefits on eligible hotel and vacation rental bookings through Capital One Travel's Lifestyle Collection

Annual fee

The Venture Rewards has a $95 annual fee, which is relatively modest for a travel rewards card that offers access to airline and hotel transfer partners.

Beyond the welcome bonus, earning at least 2 miles per dollar spent on everyday purchases, and the statement credits the card offers, it can help justify the annual fee year after year.

Bottom line

This is one of the best offers we’ve ever seen on the Capital One Venture, making it particularly compelling for a card with a $95 annual fee.

Whether you're looking to escape somewhere warm, take a romantic trip, or spend a long weekend at a luxury hotel, you could put $1,050 toward your next vacation by redeeming the miles at a fixed rate and fully using the $300 credit — or potentially get even more value through transfer partners.

If the Venture fits your spending habits and travel goals, don't wait too long to consider applying: This limited-time offer is ending soon.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: Earn 75,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening, plus receive a $300 credit to use on hotel and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel in the first cardholder year.