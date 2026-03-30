If you want an increased offer worth at least $1,000 toward travel from a card with just a $95 annual fee, this offer is worth a closer look.

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card currently has a limited-time welcome offer ... and we want you to hear it here first that we just learned the offer is ending soon.

After 15 years of covering points, miles and rewards cards (and heavily using them in my own life), I continue to recommend this card to both beginners and experienced travelers.

Last chance for the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: Earn a $250 Capital One Travel credit to use in your first cardholder year, plus 75,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening.

And, of course, getting a highly regarded card when it has an increased bonus makes it even more appealing.

Here's why we value this offer at over $1,000 in travel — and how you can potentially get even more from it.

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

Just how good is the Capital One Venture Rewards offer?

Getting more than $1,000 in value from a card with a sub-$100 annual fee is rare and worth serious consideration.

While this isn't the highest we've seen for the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, it's close — and as good as it's been in years.

The welcome offer for the Venture Rewards comes in two parts:

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A $250 Capital One Travel credit to use in your first cardholder year

75,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening

The $250 Capital One Travel credit is the uniquely increased part of this bonus — and it's not typically included. At $250, this credit competes with benefits on cards with annual fees several times higher than $95.

It can be used through Capital One Travel for:

Flights

Hotels

Theme park tickets

Car rentals

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The 75,000 bonus miles give you even more options for stretching the value of the bonus. They are worth $750 toward travel at a fixed value of 1 cent per mile if you use them to offset a charge on your card.

But there is another way to get even more value: transfer partners.

According to TPG's April 2026 valuations, Capital One miles are valued at 1.85 cents each when strategically transferred through transfer partners.

If you value the miles the way TPG does, this bonus is worth $1,638 ($1,388 from the 75,000 miles and $250 for the travel credit), which is phenomenal for a card with just a $95 annual fee.

Related: Are you eligible for the Capital One Venture Rewards' welcome bonus?

How to get more value from the Capital One Venture Rewards limited-time offer

Transfer partners are the secret to getting outsize value from your Capital One miles.

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Fly in a lie-flat seat to Europe from 60,000 miles

You can transfer Capital One miles to Air Canada Aeroplan or Air France-KLM Flying Blue to book a lie-flat business-class seat from the U.S. to Europe starting at 60,000 miles plus taxes and fees.

These tickets often sell for over $2,000, meaning you could get more than 3 cents per mile in value.

Air France business class. KYLE OLSEN/THE POINTS GUY

Stay in a 2-bedroom condo in Hawaii from 15,000 points a night

Another option with Capital One is to transfer your miles to Wyndham Rewards.

This is a different use case than booking business class, but it can be a really good reward redemption. Right now, I see pricing for a two-bedroom, 1,400-square-foot condo capable of sleeping up to six people at the Big Island's Club Wyndham Paniolo Greens from 15,000 points per night.

This isn't a fancy condo, but it can be a great way to experience Hawaii with the whole family without a ton of out-of-pocket expenses since you could stay up to five nights with the 75,000-mile portion of the bonus.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island. SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

Fly to London in economy from 6,000 Virgin Red points or in business class from 29,000 points

It's true that some award flights can cost over 75,000 miles, but some can cost a lot less than you may think with some transfer partners.

For example, with Virgin Atlantic (via Virgin Red), you can book flights from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to London's Heathrow Airport (LHR) from just 6,000 transferred Capital One miles in economy. On a few dates, you could even snag a business-class seat from just 29,000 transferred miles (plus taxes and fees).

Yes, that means you could book up to 12 one-way flights between New York and London from this one welcome bonus and still have that $250 Capital One Travel credit left to use on the ground.

Keep in mind, though, that taxes tend to be higher for flights redeemed through Virgin Atlantic.

VIRGIN ATLANTIC

Why you should have the Capital One Venture Rewards in your wallet

One of this card's biggest strengths is its simplicity.

You can always redeem miles at 1 cent each to erase travel purchases — no award availability required.

That flexibility comes in handy when traditional points and miles don't work for exactly where you want to stay, where you want to go or what you want to do.

For example, I recently got a chance to take my kids to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, but we didn't have time to budget for it since the trip was pretty last-minute.

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

I purchased park tickets through Undercover Tourist (which was cheaper than buying directly via Disney), and they coded as a travel charge since it is a travel booking site. Now, I can use my Capital One miles at a rate of 1 cent per mile to wipe out some of this charge.

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Bottom line

The best time to apply for a rewards card is usually when the welcome bonus is elevated.

Because of its flexible redemption options and relatively low annual fee, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is an easy choice for travelers.

While issuers don't always say when offers will end, this one is different. We know the current Capital One Venture Rewards bonus (worth at least $1,000 in travel) is ending soon.

If you've been considering this card, now is the time to apply.

To learn more, read our full review of the Capital One Venture Rewards card.

Last chance for the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: Earn 75,000 bonus miles plus a $250 Capital One Travel credit (to use during your first cardholder year) after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening.