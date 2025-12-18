Marriott's sleek Edition brand is setting its sights on Africa. South Africa, to be exact.

Just announced, The Cape Town Edition will open on the city's famed V&A Waterfront in 2026. This exciting opening will be the first for Edition on the African continent.

Once open, the hotel will feature 142 guest rooms and suites, restaurants and bars (including a rooftop bar), a spa, a pool, and meeting and event spaces. There will also be "thoughtfully curated social spaces that reflect the city’s rich heritage and cosmopolitan energy," according to Marriott's announcement.

Renderings of the hotel show a prime waterfront location and modern designs by Shanghai-based Neri & Hu alongside Cape Town's own StudioMas. From the hotel, guests will be able to enjoy views of Cape Town's iconic Table Mountain and Lion's Head, take a stroll through a new public promenade right along the water, or enjoy entertainment at the nearby V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre.

"Cape Town is a city that embodies creativity, diversity, and a dynamic spirit — qualities that align perfectly with the [Edition's] ethos," Karim Cheltout, senior vice president of development, Middle East and Africa at Marriott International, said in the statement. "The V&A Waterfront is an iconic location, and we are confident that this project will set a new standard for luxury hospitality in the market.”

At the moment, Marriott has a solid offering of hotels in Cape Town, including a Westin and Autograph Collection, though nothing quite as sleek as Edition properties.

"Cape Town is privileged to join only a select number of markets in the world with an EDITION Hotel," said David Green, CEO of the V&A Waterfront. "We are witnessing growing tourism demand in the city, and The Cape Town EDITION will offer guests a plethora of destination-led experiences and direct access to the world’s leading luxury retail brands, top-class restaurants, charter cruises and other incredible experiences.”

As always, you know TPG will be on the scene once The Cape Town Edition starts welcoming guests later next year.

