American Airlines’ Business Extra adds its third partner airline
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Airlines has not one but two loyalty programs.
Of course, most flyers are familiar with AAdvantage, the program that lets you earn and redeem miles for flights on American and its Oneworld partners.
However, there’s a second, lesser-known loyalty program designed for small- to medium-sized businesses called Business Extra. This program rewards employers for their employees’ travel in addition to any AAdvantage miles the employees earn.
Stay up-to-date on airline and aviation news by signing up for our brand-new aviation newsletter.
You can earn Business Extra points from flight activity, special offers or a dedicated corporate card. You can then redeem those points for award flights, upgrades, lounge passes and more.
However, unlike AAdvantage, Business Extra has historically had a much smaller list of airline partners. Previously, you could only earn points or redeem awards on American, British Airways or Iberia.
As of Sept. 9, American has added a third partner, Japan Airlines (JAL), that’ll open up a whole host of transpacific adventures.
Going forward, Business Extra members will be able to earn 1 point per $5 spent on most Japan Airlines flights (excluding domestic travel within Japan).
As part of the news, there are now some new partner awards for flights to and from Japan. You can use Business Extra points for domestic Japan flights as well as those from Japan to other points in Asia, Europe, North America and the South Pacific.
Rates are in line with the Anytime Business Extra awards for travel on American Airlines flights.
With coach tickets from the U.S. to Japan starting at 11,000 points, it’s not the best deal. But if your company has a surplus of points, it could make sense to redeem them for Japan Airlines flights. Even if you don’t end up redeeming with JAL, at least there’s another way to earn Business Extra points.
Related: Guide to earning and burning with American Airlines’ Business Extra program
My all-time favorite redemption will likely always be the BXP1 — a one-segment upgrade within North America or flights from North America to Hawaii or the Caribbean for just 650 Business Extra points. Bumping from Flagship Business to First on the Airbus A321T for just 650 points is an incredible redemption.
Either way, JAL is a welcome addition to the growing list of Business Extra partners.
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.