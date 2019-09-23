This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Are there any Buffalo fliers in the house? You’re in luck, because according to local media, Buffalo Niagara International Airport is getting its very own lounge. Even better? It’s in the Priority Pass network, so if you own a card that offers a membership, you’re good to go.
The lounge, called The Club, opens Tuesday morning. Officials conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday. The space was developed by Airport Dimensions (formerly known as The Airport Lounge Development). The company, which has a number of business lounges at airports across the company, is a subsidiary of Priority Pass’ parent company Collinson Group.
Now, The Club, which joins 17 other lounges offered by Airport Dimensions, is due to become Buffalo’s only lounge. While it’s not on the Priority Pass website yet, it is otherwise live, and day passes are available to any passenger who do not have Priority Pass, for just $40. You can purchase single-use visits online, which are good for six months. AAA members are also entitled to a reduced-fee pass, though it’s not clear whether the discount can be applied online.
Originally set to launch in February 2019, the lounge’s grand opening was pushed back several months due to delays. The wait seems to be worth it, though, as The Club comes in at a massive 2,800 square feet and features private workspaces and food catered by Osteria 166, a local Italian restaurant. As is normal with Priority Pass lounges, food and drinks are complimentary and included with entry.
The space, which underwent a $1.6 million renovation, used to be the home of the American Airlines lounge. Prior to that it belonged to US Airways. Now, a five-year lease means that Buffalo based travelers will be in comfort for a while yet.
Located between gates 6 and 7 in the main terminal, the lounge is open from 4:00am to 8:00pm daily, so if you’re flying out early on the 24th you can be one of the very first visitors to enjoy the space.
Also worth noting is that access is only permitted three hours prior to scheduled flight departure. Infants under 2 are admitted free and all children must be accompanied by an adult.
Buffalo Airport is the busiest in New York state outside of the New York City area, serving five million passengers last year, so a lounge was sorely needed. In addition to Buffalo, Airport Dimensions has also opened lounges in Jacksonville and Charleston this year, with plans for more to come.
Featured image courtesy of The Club.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.