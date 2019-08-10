This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Award redemptions for flights between the United States and the United Kingdom are now a little cheaper thanks to one airline’s decision to reduce carrier-imposed fees on select routes.
A British Airways spokesperson has confirmed to TPG that the airline has reduced carrier-imposed fees (CIFs) on a number of routes between the US and the UK. Routes on which the reduced carrier-imposed fees apply will now incur fees of just $65 one-way, down from $175. Routes that do not feature the reduced carrier-imposed fees will continue to incur fees of $175.
Routes With Reduced Carrier-Imposed Fees
- Boston (BOS) — London (LHR)
- Los Angeles (LAX) — London (LHR)
- Miami (MIA) — London (LHR)
- Newark (EWR) — London (LHR)
- New York City (JFK) — London (LGW, LHR) [Excludes JFK-LCY]
- Orlando (MCO) — London (LGW)
- San Francisco (SFO) — London (LHR)
- San Jose, CA (SJC) — London (LHR)
- Seattle (SEA) — London (LHR)
Reduced carrier-imposed fees apply to both cash fares and award tickets, including those booked through partner airlines. With award tickets on select routes no longer incurring such high fees, economy award tickets make much more sense. For example, AAdvantage Mile SAAver award flights booked in economy from New York (JFK) to London-Heathrow (LHR) will incur a total of $98 in taxes and fees, down from $203.
It is unclear why British Airways made the decision to reduce carrier-imposed fees on select routes, but the move does allow British Airways to offer more competitive fares in select markets. Regardless of the reason, British Airways flights are now more attractive thanks to this latest move.
Featured Image by Alberto Riva / The Points Guy
