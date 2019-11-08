British Airways to have new Club Suites on nearly 80% of its planes by 2022
Earlier this year, British Airways introduced a fabulous new business class product to replace the current aging “ying-yang” Club World product. This was great news for many travelers who don’t like the current cramped seating arrangement, in which the business cabin features a 2-4-2 configuration on many of the airline’s long-haul aircraft. However, it wasn’t clear how long it would take for the majority of the carrier’s customers to have access to the new seat.
According to One Mile at a Time, we now have more detailed information on how British Airways plans to roll out the new seat (hint: it’s going to be a while). It will be more than two years before half of the fleet sees the new Club Suites, with 787-8 and 787-9 fleets being some of the last to go through the retrofit. Some planes, such as the A350, will be delivered with the new Club Suites product.
The airline recently published a chart outlining the schedule as part of an investor event:
The chart indicates that nearly 80% of the fleet will see a refreshed cabin by the end of 2022, while it will take until 2025 for the seat to be fully rolled out. Between now and then, you’ll need to pay close attention to the configuration of your particular aircraft if you want to avoid the old tired business class product and fly the new Club Suites instead.
The first planes outfitted with the new business class seat started flying earlier this year, and the first impressions are very positive. The new seat is a Collins Aerospace Super Diamond arranged in the cabin in a 1-2-1 configuration, meaning that each passenger in the cabin has direct aisle access.
Business class travelers will certainly look forward to having a majority of British Airways planes with this new product in the coming years. For now, the new Club Suites are only available on a handful of routes, including between London Heathrow (LHR) and Toronto (YYZ), Dubai (DXB) and New York (JFK) on one flight a day. Make sure to check out our guide on the best way to book the new Club Suites on British Airways using miles and points.
