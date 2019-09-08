This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
British Airways is canceling flights ahead of a planned strike action by the pilots union BALPA set for Sept. 9-10 and telling passengers “Do not go to the airport.” If you are flying with BA over these days, it’s likely your flight has been cancelled.
BA is offering full refunds to ticketed passengers and giving them the option to rebook to a different travel date, as well as working with customers to rebook their travel on partner airlines.
To check the status of your flight, visit BA’s Manage My Booking. You will also be able to make changes to your flight from here as well. BA is recommending using this method to make changes or request a refund as their call centers are experiencing a high volume of calls, as you might imagine. BA says if you booked with a travel agent, you should contact them directly about your flights.
Passengers of course are less than happy with the current situation;
Assuming the dispute between the pilots union and the airline can’t be resolved before then, the union is planing another strike on Sept. 27, which would likely see most, if not all, of BA’s flights for that day cancelled as well.
For the latest information on the strike and further details on what you can do if you have a flight booked with BA during the strike, head over to BA’s dedicated strike information page.
Featured Photo by Alberto Riva/The Points Guy
