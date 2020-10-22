British Airways 747 to start new life as film set
A retired British Airways 747 aircraft will set off for a new role as a film and TV set in Surrey, England today.
The aircraft will be handed over to Dunsfold Aerodrome near Cranleigh where it will be preserved as a commercial film set and training facility, according to British Airways.
The plan is for the 747 to feature “more prominently in front of the camera” and be used as a mock-up for interior and exterior shots for TV and film.
The aircraft, registration G-CIVW and that TPG U.K. Director of Content Nicky Kelvin was lucky enough to photograph, will depart from Cardiff Airport at 1.30 p.m. as flight number BA1978E, landing at its new home at Dunsfold Aerodrome at 2.15 p.m.
It will keep its Chatham Dockyard livery and be stored in public view on the airfield — eventually, BA says that the aircraft will be opened up as an exhibition for visitors to experience up close the size and scale of the fondly named “Queen of the Skies”.
Jim McAllister, Chief Executive, Dunsfold Aerodrome, said: “The 747 is a unique and important piece of aviation history and we are excited to be taking delivery of this retired aircraft at Dunsfold Aerodrome.
“Whilst G-CIVW will no longer fly, the aircraft will be preserved and given a new lease of life in the world of TV and film, training and special events.”
The airfield, where “Top Gear” and scenes from “Mission: Impossible 7” have been filmed, is 13 miles from Gatwick Airport and is used for a variety of aircraft operations including flight testing, maintenance, repair, storage, hangarage and apron parking.
The 747 has earned its place on the big screen — after entering the British Airways fleet on 15 May 1998, it has operated 11,424 flights and flew 90,617 hours over 45 million miles.
Its last passenger flight was from Boston to Heathrow on 28 March 2020.
Featured photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images
