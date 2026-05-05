Last year, Spirit Airlines operated 99% of all flights from Atlantic City, New Jersey. Now, the budget airline is gone.

But not all is lost at Atlantic City International Airport (ACY).

Breeze Airways on Tuesday announced it's picking up four routes Spirit previously served from the airport — all to popular southeastern vacation destinations.

Between July and December, the Utah-based carrier will launch nonstop service from ACY to:

Orlando International Airport (MCO): Daily service begins July 3.

Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR): Twice-weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays launches Oct. 22.

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers, Florida: Thrice-weekly service on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays launches Oct. 22.

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI): Thrice-weekly service on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays will launch Dec. 17.

Each of those four routes were ones Spirit previously operated.

Filling Spirit's void

Breeze was already set to launch Atlantic City service on Wednesday. And, its arrival on the New Jersey coast came months after budget competitor Allegiant Air arrived in town, as Spirit pulled back and rumors swirled about its possible demise.

A Breeze Airways Airbus A220. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

This is the latest example of airlines swooping in to fill a void left by Spirit. Notably, just hours after Spirit shut down over the weekend, JetBlue announced 11 new routes out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), Spirit's former home base.

In addition to Atlantic City service, Breeze's new routes announced Tuesday go beyond Spirit's former footprint.



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Read more: Spirit refunds 'most' passengers, but points and vouchers in major jeopardy

A larger 11-route expansion by Breeze

The airline on Tuesday unveiled seven additional routes to Florida, Mexico and the Caribbean.

The expansion includes the carrier's first-ever service to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with three new routes to Cancun and two more to Punta Cana.

Here's the full rundown.

Route Launch date Frequency John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) to Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) Jan. 8, 2027; seasonal Twice-weekly on Mondays and Fridays Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) to Cancun International Airport (CUN) Jan. 7; seasonal Three times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays PIT to PUJ Jan. 7; seasonal Three times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays PIT to Vero Beach Airport (VRB) Oct. 1 Three times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays Richmond International Airport (RIC) to CUN Jan. 8; seasonal Twice-weekly on Mondays and Fridays Tampa International Airport (TPA) to CUN Dec. 19 Twice-weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays TPA to Cyril E. King International Airport (STT) in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Dec. 16 Twice-weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays

This expansion by Breeze will give Richmond its first nonstop service to Cancun, and give Tampa a nonstop link to St. Thomas.

Besides Atlantic City, Pittsburgh was the biggest winner with three new routes. Breeze will go head-to-head with American Airlines on the Pittsburgh service to Cancun and the Dominican Republic.

What to know about Breeze

Breeze started flying in 2021, and while it's a low-cost airline with bare-bones base tickets at the cheapest level, you can also upgrade to the carrier's bona fide first-class recliners up front. They are sold as part of its "Nicest" fares or as an add-on item at checkout.

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