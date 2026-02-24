Breeze Airways will give flyers in Birmingham, Alabama, and Tallahassee, Florida, a new option come July.

The Utah-based airline will land at Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) on July 2 and Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) the next day. Breeze will offer two nonstops from each of the airports to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU).

It's all part of a broader 17-route expansion for Breeze.

Details of the new routes are:

Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) to Portland International Jetport (PWM) on Thursdays and Sundays from July 2

Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) to Tampa International Airport (TPA) on Wednesdays and Saturdays from July 1

BHM to FLL on Mondays and Fridays from July 3

BHM to RDU on Mondays and Fridays from July 3

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) on Mondays and Fridays from July 3

CVG to PWM on Mondays and Fridays from July 3

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) on Wednesdays and Saturdays from July 1

CMH to TPA on Mondays and Fridays from July 3

FLL to Charleston International Airport (CHS) on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from July 2

FLL to GSP on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from July 2

FLL to Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) daily from July 1

FLL to Salisbury Regional Airport (SBY) on Wednesdays and Saturdays from July 1

FLL to TPA 13 times weekly from July 1

FLL to Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport (AVP) on Wednesdays and Saturdays from July 1

Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) to Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) on Mondays and Fridays from July 3

TLH to FLL on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from July 2

TLH to RDU on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from July 2

Breeze Airways will add 17 new routes in July 2026. (CIRIUM)

"For nearly five years, Breeze has been filling a long-overlooked gap in the industry by connecting underserved markets with affordable, nonstop service," David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze, said in a statement. "The addition of these new cities and routes will give even more travelers the opportunity to save precious hours that would otherwise be spent flying through hubs or driving."

Neeleman has made the same argument since Breeze launched in 2021. At the time, he cited Huntsville — Alabama's second-largest metropolitan area — as an example of a destination where the airline could benefit travelers with new nonstop flights.

Times have changed, however, as have the competitive dynamics. Spirit Airlines is in bankruptcy for the second time in as many years and continues to shrink, having recently asked the court to return more planes to their owners. Six of Breeze's new routes either compete with the struggling airline — ACY-TPA, FLL-CHS, FLL-TPA and MYR-PIT — or fill a gap it recently left — FLL-BHM and TPA-CMH.

Breeze also fills a gap left by other airlines on intra-Florida routes from FLL. It replaces Silver Airways flights to TLH after that airline's shutdown in 2025 and JetBlue Airways flights to JAX, which end in March, schedule data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows.

The airline faces other competition on five of its new routes: Allegiant Air on FLL-GSP and PIT-MYR, JetBlue on FLL-CHS and FLL-TPA, and Southwest Airlines on FLL-TPA, CMH-TPA and PIT-MYR.

Breeze's growth at FLL puts it in potential conflict with JetBlue there. The latter carrier is investing heavily at the airport with seats scheduled to increase by more than a third in the first six months of the year compared to the same period in 2025, Cirium data shows. JetBlue executives hope to capture share at FLL as the airport's largest airline, Spirit, shrinks.

Breeze, however, remains a tiny player at FLL, flying less than 1% of scheduled seats at the airport in the first six months of the year.