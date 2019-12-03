You can now book one of Anguilla’s top hotels with Hilton points
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
This is the day many Hilton points hoarders have been waiting for: Hilton loaded Zemi Beach House award inventory into its website. This incredible resort — new to the Hilton fold — is bookable right now from 95,000 points per night. This is important for anyone that loves Caribbean getaways but prefers smaller, more intimate resorts. Zemi Beach House is an existing boutique property on Anguilla that’s made a name for itself by providing personalized, friendly service. It just joined Hilton’s LXR Hotels & Resorts group. (The only other LXR properties are the Habtoor Palace Dubai and The Biltmore, Mayfair in London.)
With just 76 rooms and suites, some beachfront, Zemi Beach House is a cut above other massive beach resort complexes like the 1,800-room Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in the Bahamas.
The six-acre property is on Shoal Bay East. You can fly directly to Anguilla (AXA) or take a boat shuttle from the airport on St. Maarten (SXM). In our searches, we found great availability from now through the first half of 2020.
You can book a garden view room with a balcony and two queen beds for 95,000 Hilton Honors points per night. TPG values Hilton Honors points at 0.6 cents each so 95,000 points are worth $570. The Honors discount cash price for members is $991 per night so that makes using points a pretty sweet option.
Other room categories are available on points but for numbers that might not thrill you. Can you say 314,000 points for one night in a king oceanfront room? Still, if you’re looking to be pampered in the Caribbean this winter — and you have a good stash of Hilton Honors points — Zemi Beach House in Anguilla is calling your name.
Earning Hilton Points
If these top rate Hilton hotels are getting you excited to plan your next trip, you’re in luck. All four Hilton Amex credit cards are currently offering the following welcome bonuses:
- Hilton Honors Card from American Express: 75,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card (formerly known as the Hilton Honors Ascend Card from American Express): 150,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership, plus a $100 statement credit after your first purchase on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership. Offer expires 12/31/2019.
- Hilton Honors American Express Business Card: 125,000 Hilton Honors points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Card in the first 3 months.
- Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express: 150,000 points after you spend $4,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 3 months.
Take note of the cards offering free weekend night certificates. While you can only redeem these three days out of the week (Friday, Saturday or Sunday nights), Hilton has historically been incredibly generous by not capping the hotels at which you can redeem them — though there are a handful of all-inclusive or distinctive properties excluded. That means you can use your free weekend night at any of the luxurious Hilton hotels and resorts on this list, easily netting you hundreds of dollars (or more) in value.
If you’re struggling to pick between these four cards, make sure to check out our guide to help you decide which Hilton card is right for you.
Featured image courtesy of Booking.com
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.