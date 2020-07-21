FAA move could have Boeing 737 MAX flying again this fall
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Boeing’s beleaguered 737 MAX could be flying by the end of the year after U.S. regulators unveiled the latest step in efforts to recertify the jet for passenger service.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Tuesday that it would issue a directive on design changes and crew procedures needed to return the jet to service. The directive, which the FAA said would come “in the near future,” would open a 45-day public comment period on the matter.
A Boeing spokesperson told TPG that the Chicago-based planemaker continues to work closely with the FAA and other global regulators to safely return the MAX to service.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
Currently, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines have published schedules with the MAX starting Sept. 9, Oct. 8 and Sept. 8, respectively, according to Cirium schedules. However, those dates are widely expected to be pushed back until the FAA clears the jet to fly again.
The proposed directive announced Tuesday comes nearly three weeks after the FAA completed re-certification flight tests with a 737 MAX 7 jet. However, even after the 45-day comment period ends, the regulator lists seven other action items needed to re-certify the aircraft. Those actions include issuance of the final report, approvals by other regulators and — though not specified — a test flight by FAA administrator Steve Dickson himself.
The exact timing of when the MAX might be recertified remained uncertain, though various reports suggested it was unlikely to occur before October. Whenever the MAX does fly again, its return appears likely to come amid one of the worst periods in the history of aviation, with airlines grounding hundreds of planes due travelers staying home during the ongoing COVID pandemic.
Related: Boeing’s 737 MAX completes recertification flights
Returning the MAX to airline schedules will lag the jet’s formal recertficiation, whenever that comes. Boeing and airlines will need to make the necessary modifications to existing aircraft and bring them out of storage. In addition, pilots are expected to need additional training time before they can fly the planes again.
In January, Southwest chief operating officer Mike Van de Ven said the carrier anticipated at least a month of work and training before it can return to the 737 MAX to service after the jet is re-certified. Assuming the FAA gives the MAX an OK in October, this timeline would suggest U.S. flyers are unlikely to see it before the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
The MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes of models flown by Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air that claimed the lives of 346 people.
Related: Boeing plans to resume 737 MAX production this month
Featured image by Mark Ralston/Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.