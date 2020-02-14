United Airlines extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations into September
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The three U.S. airlines that have the Boeing 737 MAX in their fleets continue to grapple with uncertainty about when the plane may return to the skies. The aircraft has been grounded globally since March 2019 after the second of two crashes that together killed 346 people.
An automated flight control system is suspected of contributing to both disasters, and Boeing has been working with regulators, airlines and other stakeholders to address issues with the software that runs that system. The fix has taken longer than any of those groups anticipated, and the plane’s return to service date remains uncertain. Airlines have continually revised their guidance on when passengers can expect the aircraft to fly again.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news.
The 737 MAX is the best-selling commercial jetliner in history, and its grounding has presented a major challenge to the airlines that already have the plane in their fleets. In the U.S., that’s Southwest, American and United. Those airlines have collectively had to cancel tens of thousands of flights and have lost significant revenue due to their inability utilize their MAX fleets.
United was the latest to push back the date it expects the MAX return, saying on Friday that it has pulled the aircraft out of its schedules through Sept. 4.
Here are the current dates those airlines anticipate the MAX will come back to their schedules. This post will be updated with further updates, as needed, until the MAX resumes flying:
Related: 737 MAX woes send Boeing to first annual loss since 1997
American Airlines: June 4, 2020
Southwest Airlines — Aug. 10, 2020
United Airlines: Sept. 4, 2020
Featured photo by Zach Wichter/The Points Guy.
Related: Southwest has suspended 13 routes since grounding of Boeing 737 MAX
Related: Study: Boeing must be ‘hypertransparent’ to win back trust on 737 MAX
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.