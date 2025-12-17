Bilt Rewards just added yet another transfer partner to its roster. That's right, Bilt just added Spirit Airlines' Free Spirit as a 1:1 transfer partner.

Bilt is now the only transferable currency that can be transferred to the Free Spirit loyalty program. However, this addition is also timely, as the airline secured a $100 million lifeline just two days ago to stay afloat during its bankruptcy proceedings. The airline has also secured new contracts with pilots and flight attendants that it says will support its long-term recovery.

Bilt Rewards noted in an email to publishers, including TPG, that "Low cost carriers combine to be the 4th most booked airline for Bilt members on the Bilt Travel Portal, signaling a strong desire from the membership base to travel the country (and North America) as efficiently as possible. Bilt is the first transferable currency to transfer to a low cost carrier allowing Bilt members even more flexibility to redeem points and travel in whatever style they want."

And you could get Spirit flights for relatively few Bilt Points. After all, Free Spirit redemptions start at just 2,500 points.

However, since Spirit is in bankruptcy, I highly recommend transferring Bilt points to Spirit only if you have immediate plans to book an award for travel within the next few weeks. This is because the airline's route network and flight schedules may evolve as it works its way through bankruptcy.

If you want to transfer Bilt points to Spirit, it's now easy to do so. Just open the Bilt app or website, navigate to the "Rewards" section and click the "Transfers" tab. Select Free Spirit, link your Free Spirit account and then choose how many points to transfer (you must transfer at least 1,000 points). It's that easy.

Transferring Bilt points to Free Spirit could make sense if you only need a few more points for a redemption. However, keep in mind that there's usually a more valuable way to redeem Bilt points. After all, TPG's December 2025 valuations peg the value of Bilt Rewards points at 2.2 cents each and Free Spirit points at 1.1 cents each. Consider whether transferring Bilt points to Free Spirit will provide the most value before making the transfer.