Skip to content
Go to Home Page
News

Bilt Rewards adds Spirit Airlines' Free Spirit as a 1:1 transfer partner

Dec. 17, 2025
3 min read
Spirit Airlines Airbus A321
Bilt Rewards adds Spirit Airlines' Free Spirit as a 1:1 transfer partner
The cards we feature here are from partners who compensate us when you are approved through our site, and this may impact how or where these products appear. We don’t cover all available credit cards, but our analysis, reviews, and opinions are entirely from our editorial team. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Please view our advertising policy and product review methodology for more information.

Editor's Note

TPG founder Brian Kelly is a Bilt adviser and investor.

Bilt Rewards just added yet another transfer partner to its roster. That's right, Bilt just added Spirit Airlines' Free Spirit as a 1:1 transfer partner.

Bilt is now the only transferable currency that can be transferred to the Free Spirit loyalty program. However, this addition is also timely, as the airline secured a $100 million lifeline just two days ago to stay afloat during its bankruptcy proceedings. The airline has also secured new contracts with pilots and flight attendants that it says will support its long-term recovery.

Related: Should you pay your rent with Bilt? We crunch the numbers

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Bilt Rewards noted in an email to publishers, including TPG, that "Low cost carriers combine to be the 4th most booked airline for Bilt members on the Bilt Travel Portal, signaling a strong desire from the membership base to travel the country (and North America) as efficiently as possible. Bilt is the first transferable currency to transfer to a low cost carrier allowing Bilt members even more flexibility to redeem points and travel in whatever style they want."

And you could get Spirit flights for relatively few Bilt Points. After all, Free Spirit redemptions start at just 2,500 points.

However, since Spirit is in bankruptcy, I highly recommend transferring Bilt points to Spirit only if you have immediate plans to book an award for travel within the next few weeks. This is because the airline's route network and flight schedules may evolve as it works its way through bankruptcy.

Daily Newsletter
Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter
Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts

Related: Everything you should know before flying Spirit Airlines

If you want to transfer Bilt points to Spirit, it's now easy to do so. Just open the Bilt app or website, navigate to the "Rewards" section and click the "Transfers" tab. Select Free Spirit, link your Free Spirit account and then choose how many points to transfer (you must transfer at least 1,000 points). It's that easy.

Transferring Bilt points to Free Spirit could make sense if you only need a few more points for a redemption. However, keep in mind that there's usually a more valuable way to redeem Bilt points. After all, TPG's December 2025 valuations peg the value of Bilt Rewards points at 2.2 cents each and Free Spirit points at 1.1 cents each. Consider whether transferring Bilt points to Free Spirit will provide the most value before making the transfer.

Featured image by ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.