This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Best Western has just unveiled its newest promotion, valid Sept. 16 through Nov. 17, 2019. Members who register will receive a free night after staying just two eligible nights at Best Western hotels in the U.S., Canada or the Caribbean.
This is a fairly generous promotion and one we’ve seen a few times from Best Western. Though you won’t find too many luxury properties within Best Western’s portfolio, it should be fairly simple for you to find cheap stays. The best part about this? You can use your free night voucher at any Best Western property in the U.S., Canada or the Caribbean.
For example, you can book the Best Western Atlantic City Hotel for just $48/night:
Within two to three weeks of completing your two nights, you’ll receive your free voucher via email, which is valid for 70 days after it’s issued. You’ll need to have a valid email address on file.
Then, you’ll be able to use it for something like the Best Western Plus Hospitality House, where a paid night after taxes can exceed $500:
That’s an awesome return on investment. Here are additional terms to be aware of:
- This promotion is limited to one free night voucher per member
- To redeem your free night, call Best Western reservations at 1-800-567-4009
- Your two nights can be consecutive at the same hotel, or at different hotels
- You must register for the promotion prior to your first eligible night (either through your Best Western account online or registering at the front desk)
If you’re planning Best Western stays anyway, this is a decent promotion from an underrated rewards program.
Featured photo courtesy of Best Western
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.