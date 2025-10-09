BermudAir will serve New Yorkers from three airports by the end of October.

The Bermudian airline announced Thursday that it will continue flying to Westchester County Airport (HPN) near White Plains, New York (north of New York City) — one of its first destinations — even as it adds new service to LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

Here's BermudAir's new schedule to the New York area:

Bermuda's L.F. Wade International Airport (BDA) to HPN: Three flights weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays

BDA to EWR: Twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays from Oct. 26

BDA to LGA: Twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays from Oct. 29

With the new schedule, travelers can choose from a total of seven weekly flights to Bermuda from one of the three New York-area airports — dubbed by BermudAir as the "New York triangle" — on every day of the week except Mondays. On Thursdays, there will be two flights, one from EWR and one from HPN.

BermudAir had initially planned to end its HPN service once it began flights from LGA and EWR, but has now decided to serve all three airports. HPN sits about 35 miles north of Manhattan.

"Many of our most loyal and frequent travellers from Westchester and Fairfield counties spoke up — and we listened," said Adam Scott, founder and CEO of BermudAir, in a statement. "With the launch of our 'New York Triangle,' we're offering nonstop flights from three of the most convenient New York City-area airports, providing leisure and business travelers alike with more flexibility and convenient access to Bermuda."

BermudAir will also serve EWR from Anguilla's Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport (AXA) with its new subsidiary AnguillAir beginning Dec. 18.

The growth comes as BermudAir ekes out a niche in the Bermuda and (beginning in December) Anguilla markets. The airline's all-Embraer E-Jet fleet allows it to fly routes with less demand only a few days a week, though an initial plan to offer all-business flights was dropped in favor of a standard two-class product offering.

Including HPN, BermudAir will serve 11 destinations in the U.S. and Canada from AXA and BDA by the end of the year, schedule data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows.

And for the most part, BermudAir faces little competition. Cirium schedules show that Air Canada flies to BDA from Toronto's Pearson Airport (YYZ), JetBlue Airways from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), and United Airlines from EWR.

