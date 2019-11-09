News

A peek behind the scenes at the Las Vegas airport, up to $50 off of Amazon and more

Katherine Fan
Yesterday

Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know:

Here’s why next week is the best week of the year for experiential travelers

The Prague Christmas Market. (Photo by Frank Chmura/Getty Images)
You can swap your skills for free accommodations in many places around the world.

Here’s how TPG earns and burns millions of points and miles each year on business expenses

We’re strategic about the way we maximize our credit card usage on key business expenses such as advertising.

British Airways will offer Club Suites on 80% of its planes by 2022

(Photo by Ben Smithson/The Points Guy)
The airline’s Boeing 787-8s and 787-9s will be the last planes to be retrofitted with the upgraded cabin configuration.

The sky’s the limit: One Latina woman’s career journey to the cockpit

From working on the ground to piloting through the skies, Claudia Zapata-Cardone has done it all.

American, Southwest postpone Boeing 737 MAX cancellations into March 2020

American 737 MAX 8 aircraft stored in Oklahoma. (Photo courtesy of American)
The planes have been out of commission for the better part of a year by now.

Hyatt’s newest Dominican Republic resort opened before it was ready for customers

(Photo by Summer Hull/The Points Guy)
TPG’s director of content took her two little girls to a resort that boasted an unfinished water park, rooms with no pillows and nails haphazardly left beside the swimming pool. You can read the full review here.

This is life at Las Vegas International Airport

It’s fascinating.

Miami travelers, rejoice: Priority Pass announces a new lounge in MIA

This image shows the outside area of the Miami International airport on January 11, 2018 one day before it closes its Terminal G. - The international airport in Miami has been forced to shut down one of its terminals early for three days due to a shortage of security agents sparked by the partial US government shutdown now in its 21st day. From Saturday through Monday, Terminal G -- one of six at the airport -- will close at 1:00 pm (1800 GMT). (Photo by Gianrigo MARLETTA / AFP) (Photo credit should read GIANRIGO MARLETTA/AFP/Getty Images)
You don’t have to be flying Turkish Airlines in order to access its lounge located in Concourse E.

Your new Starbucks red cup can score you priority boarding privileges

‘Tis the season to be early on board: Alaska Airlines is offering advance boarding to passengers brandishing the coffee chain’s latest seasonal beverage container.

Here’s how you might be able to save up to $50 on Amazon using just one Amex Membership Rewards point

HAGERSTOWN, MD, USA - MAY 5, 2017: Image of an Amazon packages. Amazon is an online company and is the largest retailer in the world.

These deals are targeted, so click here to see if you’re eligible for the discount.

Featured photo by Getty Images.

