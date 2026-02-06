There's a big transition coming in the world of credit cards, especially for those of us who are deeply invested in the American Airlines AAdvantage ecosystem: In late April, all American Airlines-branded Barclays cards will convert to Citi credit cards.

The airline will fully transition the American Airlines credit card program to Citi on April 24. That means big changes for any Barclays AAdvantage Aviator cards you may hold.

Barclays used to have several cards under its AAdvantage Aviator portfolio. In fact, I have two Barclays AAdvantage cards that I've used for many years.

This portfolio of cards has been key to my strategy for achieving elite status with American Airlines and its Loyalty Points program.

Since I wrote about the transition and mentioned my history with these cards, several readers have been asking me what I'll do with the cards now. Since Citi has shared details on the fate of the Barclays cards, I thought I'd share my thinking.

AAdvantage Aviator Silver

I've long held the (no longer available) AAdvantage® Aviator® World Elite Silver Mastercard®.

The information for the Barclays AAdvantage Aviator Silver Mastercard has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

THE POINTS GUY

It has one of my favorite features: a shortcut to status. You can earn up to 15,000 Loyalty Points after qualifying spending each status qualification period. You receive 5,000 Loyalty Points for spending $20,000 on the card, another 5,000 Loyalty Points for spending $40,000 and yet another 5,000 Loyalty Points if you hit $50,000 in spending each year on the card.

That helped me earn top-tier AAdvantage Executive Platinum status again this year.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

I was worried that perk would go away, but there's good news: It's sticking around... at least for now.

Citi told TPG that legacy Aviator cardholders will keep the benefits from the old cards "for a limited time," though we don't know how long that will be the case. Better yet? Cardholders will inherit some of the benefits from the new Citi cards they will be mapped to.

As you can see in the email I got from Citi, my Barclays Aviator will become a Citi® / AAdvantage® Globe™ Mastercard® (see rates and fees).

Letter from Citi discussing the fate of my Barclays card. CITI

What does this mean for my Aviator Silver card?

It will keep my favorite perks: Up to 15,000 extra Loyalty Points as I hit certain spending thresholds that I mentioned above, $50 annual inflight Wi-Fi credits and a $99 companion certificate for two guests after spending $20,000 in a membership year.

AAdvantage Globe

On top of maintaining Aviator Silver perks for some time, I'll get added perks that come with the Citi / AAdvantage Globe, including four Admirals Club Globe lounge passes each calendar year and 5,000 bonus Loyalty Points after every four qualifying American flights (up to 15,000 Loyalty Points).

But the AAdvantage Globe card also comes with additional perks that Citi has confirmed Aviator Silver cardholders will receive. One of these is a $100 annual Splurge Credit, which can be used at up to two participating merchants, such as AAdvantage Hotels, Future Personal Training or Live Nation. (Exclusions apply.)

You'll also get up to $100 in statement credits for inflight purchases (things like snack boxes or inflight Wi-Fi) on American Airlines flights.

AAdvantage Globe cardholders also earn bonus miles in more categories, including 6 miles per dollar spent on American Airlines AAdvantage Hotel bookings and 2 miles per dollar spent on restaurants. Transitioned cardholders will also get those extra spend categories.

KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

Unfortunately, those who transition from the Aviator Silver to the AAdvantage Globe will miss out on its limited-time welcome offer.

Right now, new Citi / AAdvantage Globe Mastercard applicants can earn a limited-time welcome bonus of 90,000 miles after spending $5,000 in the first four months of account opening.

Those miles are worth $1,530 based on TPG's February 2026 valuations.

So what's my strategy here? I'm going to open the Globe card right now, so I can get that generous welcome bonus. Once my Aviator Silver card converts, I will have two Globe cards, and I'll reassess whether or not to keep both of them once the annual fees hit.

Keeping the benefits of the Aviator card on my new Globe card will continue to help me earn top-tier AAdvantage Executive Platinum status next year. Win-win.

The annual fee for the Aviator Silver card was just $195, whereas the Globe annual fee of $350 is much higher. We've asked Citi whether the transitioned cards will receive the higher annual fee at renewal or will be grandfathered in with the lower fee. Citi told TPG, "Cardmembers will retain their current annual fee for now. Any future changes will be communicated in advance of the change."

There was also some other good news from Citi, which said any spend a cardholder did when it was a Barclays card would count to unlock benefits that come after you spend $20,000.

"Correct, qualifying spend on your Barclays AAdvantage Aviator card before the conversion will continue to count towards benefits with a spending requirement, such as statement credits and loyalty qualification year benefits. Any future changes will be communicated in advance of the change."

Related: Best credit cards for American Airlines flyers

AAdvantage Aviator Red

It's a bit of a different story for the no-longer-available AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard®. I also hold this card, which will soon become a Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® (see rates and fees).

The information for the AAdvantage Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard and Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

THE POINTS GUY

Aviator Red cardholders will continue to get the benefits of their current card after it transitions to a Citi card (similar to the Aviator Silver). That includes a $99 (plus tax) domestic companion certificate after spending $20,000 in a membership year and keeping your card open for 45 days past your renewal date, and $25 in annual inflight Wi-Fi statement credits.

Citi told us that, " ... former AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard® cardmembers can still use the Companion Certificate for a limited time. Any future changes will be communicated in advance of the change."

Letter from Citi about my Aviator credit cards. CITI

But it also means you'll get some additional benefits when it turns into a Citi card. Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select cardholders get a $125 American Airlines flight discount each year they spend $20,000 in a membership year.

Citi told TPG:

"Eligible AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard® cardmembers that transition to the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard can earn a $125 American Airlines flight discount certificate after $20,000 total spend in a cardmembership year and renewing their card."

AAdvantage Platinum Select cardholders also get 2 miles per dollar spent on dining and gas purchases made with the card.

Like the Aviator Silver transition, Aviator Red cardholders will not be eligible for the Platinum Select's welcome offer. You'd need to apply ahead of time for a separate Platinum Select to get the welcome bonus.

So what does this mean for me, personally?

Since I already have the Citi Platinum Select card, I'm going to simply let my Aviator Red card convert and then decide if it's worth it to keep both cards open once the annual fees post.

Both cards have and annual fee of $99 ($0 introductory annual fee for the first year).

Related: Best uses of American Airlines AAdvantage miles

Bottom line

I've decided on my strategy for my Barclays Aviator cards. Basically, I'm keeping both of them and will gladly try out the Citi versions of the cards this year. I'm thrilled that I'll get some new benefits without losing any of my old perks (at least temporarily).

I may end up with two Citi AAdvantage Globe cards and two Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select cards if all goes according to plan. I may write a follow-up story on whether to close or keep those duplicates once I've decided on my next moves (and how much I'm paying in annual fees).

To learn more, check out our full reviews of the AAdvantage Globe and AAdvantage Platinum Select.

And full details on the transition can be found at: www.LandingatCiti.com

Related: The best credit cards to reach elite status