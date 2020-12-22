Barclaycard Arrival adds new ways to redeem miles through Jan. 31
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s no secret that many credit cardholders didn’t travel much, if at all, in 2020, and thus may be approaching a full year of not using their reward points as expected. As a result, we’ve seen travel-focused rewards credit cards work to find new ways to continue to add value to cardholders during this strange, difficult year.
For 2020, American Express added several new monthly statement credits to The Platinum Card® from American Express, Chase added new ways to redeem Ultimate Rewards points while not traveling at a value equal to travel redemptions, and now Barclays has introduced new, temporary options to redeem miles earned with the Barclaycard Arrival Plus World Elite Mastercard.
The information for the Barclaycard Arrival Plus card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
This card has closed to new applicants but remains a popular option held tightly in many wallets — mine included.
Normally, the miles earned with this card can be redeemed at a rate of 1 point equals 1 cent toward travel charges of $100+ made on the card within the last 120 days.
But, as reported by Doctor of Credit, until Jan. 31, you can also redeem miles at that same rate toward qualifying gas, grocery and restaurant purchases made in the last 120 days with a minimum of 5,000 miles for a $50 credit. This is great because typically non-travel redemptions on the card (such as gift cards or other statement credits) only were possible at a decreased value of rate of 1/2 cent value per mile redeemed.
Additionally, the minimum threshold to redeem against a travel charge has been reduced from $100 to $50.
As usual, you’ll also earn 5% of redeemed miles back to use on a future redemption. This means an eligible $50 (5,000 mile) redemption will net you 250 miles back into your account to use next time.
So, if you are sitting on some Arrival miles you’d like to redeem, it’s time to use the card for some gas, grocery or restaurant charges and then redeem the miles against those eligible charges by Jan. 31, 2021.
Featured photo by Summer Hull/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.