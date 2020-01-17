Bamboo Airways plans to launch 787-9 service
Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways wants to bring its 787s to Europe. The airline announced this week that it plans to launch nonstop service between Hanoi and Prague as of April 2020.
The airline said that it plans to launch service on the route using one of its new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, as reported by One Mile at a Time.
“We are working hard to quickly complete procedures, officially bringing Vietnam – Prague direct route into operation by Q2 2020 as expected”, Deputy General Director of Bamboo Airways Bui Quang Dung said in a press release.
Other than news that the airline intends to launch the route, there is very little information about what passengers can expect. For example, we don’t know what the price of tickets will look like or with how many frequencies the airline will operate the route on a weekly basis.
By the end of January 2020, the airline expects to have four wide-body aircraft in operation. With that fleet of wide-body aircraft, the airline said that one of its goals is to expand its route network to Europe.
Bamboo Airways’ 787-9s feature a three-class configuration: business, premium economy and economy. You can get a further look at the inside of the aircraft here. For now, the airline is flying the aircraft — it took delivery of its first in December 2019 — between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
