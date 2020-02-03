British Airways introduces new blanket and pillow for long-haul economy passengers
British Airways is improving the economy experience for passengers. On Monday, the airline unveiled a new soft product offering for World Traveller passengers on long-haul routes.
With the new soft product enhancements, long-haul economy passengers can expect a new blanket option, as well as a new cushion and headrest cover.
Among the updated products, economy passengers can expect a bright blue cushion with a herringbone design, as well as a blue blanket. In addition, BA is refreshing the headrest covers on economy seats, featuring a bright white design.
The new soft product offering is available on all long-haul British Airways flights to and from London Heathrow (LHR). As of March 1, the airline will operate all long-haul flights to and from London Gatwick (LGW) with the updated offering.
As of early January, BA was offering the old product in economy, which featured a white cushion and brown blanket. The new offering — at least aesthetically — appears to be a nice improvement.
Along with the inflight changes, BA is also trialling a new advancement in some of its lounges. In both its San Francisco and Newark lounges, the airline is testing an automated cocktail maker, which will dispense one of 30 cocktail choices in less than 45 seconds. The trial will be available in the two U.S. airports until March.
These enhancements in the economy cabin are the latest part of the airline’s passenger experience investments. Above all as part of that initiative, BA has invested in new aircraft, such as the A350, which features three new cabins: Club Suite, World Traveller Plus and World Traveller.
Featured photo courtesy of British Airways.
