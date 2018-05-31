This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
An act of kindness at LAX means Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham can add philanthropist to his highlight reel. When Arizona State University graduate Delilah Cassidy’s credit card wouldn’t make the transaction to pay for her luggage on an American Airlines flight out of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Gresham stepped in to pay the $50 fee.
With her basic economy ticket, Cassidy was only allowed one personal item and had to pay to check the bag she was planning on putting in the overhead bin.
At risk of missing her flight and after trying to consolidate her bags, Cassidy resorted to paying the fee. However, because she had been traveling internationally in Europe, her Chase card recognized fraudulent activity and did not allow the purchase to go through. That’s when Gresham stepped in. While boarding the plane, Cassidy shared her experience on Twitter.
At first Cassidy didn’t recognize Gresham in the midst of the stressful airport situation, but as an avid sports fan and former sports journalism student, she later realized that it was him. After expressing her immense thanks to him, she shared a selfie to Twitter.
TPG reached out to the Cardinals to find out what credit card Gresham used to pay for the luggage, but did not get a response by time of publication. Whichever card it was, we hope he racked up some points on the purchase because he selflessly refused for Cassidy to pay him back.
Featured image by xavierarnau/Getty Image.
