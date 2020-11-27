Save 50% on train fare with Amtrak’s Track Friday Sale
Amtrak just launched its annual “Track Friday Sale,” offering up to 50% off fares on popular routes nationwide. These fares start at just $15 each way and discounts apply to both coach and Acela business class fares. If you plan to travel on Amtrak between Dec. 8 and April 30, you’ll want to book one of these fares while the sale is still going on.
Promotion details
Amtrak’s 50% off promotion is valid through Nov. 30 for travel between Dec. 8 and April 30, 2021. There are some blackout dates during the holidays, but for the most part, the schedule is pretty open. You can find all the details here.
Book by: Nov. 30, 2020
Travel between: Dec. 8, 2020 – April 30, 2021
Blackout dates:
- December 23 – 24, 2020
- December 26 – 24, 2020
- January 3 – 4, 2021
- January 19 – 21 2021
- April 2, 2021
- April 5, 2021
Maximizing this offer
If you’re going to take advantage of Amtrak’s Track Friday Sale, be sure to maximize it with the right credit card. If you have the Amtrak Guest Rewards World Mastercard or Citi Premier® Card, you’ll earn 3 points per $1 spent on Amtrak purchases. The Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card is another great option because it earns 2 miles per $1 spent on everything, plus you can redeem your miles to offset travel purchases at a rate of one cent per mile.
Traveling on Amtrak during the pandemic
If you’re traveling on Amtrak during the pandemic, you’ll need to wear a mask onboard. Amtrak has implemented an enhanced cleaning protocol, which includes disinfecting the trains and stations. Amtrak is also limiting the number of passengers onboard, to enable social distancing. An onboard filtration system keeps the air fresh every 4-5 minutes.
Should you travel on Amtrak during a pandemic? Public health officials advise against any non-essential travel. However, with a possible COVID vaccine going to market in January, travel might become safer in the near future. Since Amtrak’s promotion is valid on fares through April 30, 2021, I wouldn’t hesitate to book a ticket that far out.
Just keep in mind that fares are nonrefundable, though exchanges are allowed.
Featured image courtesy Amtrak
